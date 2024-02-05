Ayalaan OTT Release: Sivakarthikeyan's Sci-Fi Spectacle Releasing on Sun NXT

Ayalaan OTT Release: Get ready for an intergalactic adventure without leaving your couch as Sivakarthikeyan's epic sci-fi spectacle, Ayalaan, is set to blast off from theaters and make its landing on the OTT platform, Sun NXT. In this article, we'll delve into the stellar cast, release details, reviews, and how you can catch this cosmic thrill ride from the comfort of your home.

Ayalaan Key Points

Ayalaan will be available on Sun NXT starting February 16, 2024.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Isha Koppikar.

Ayalaan is directed by R. Ravikumar, known for "Indru Netru Naalai."

Mixed reviews praise visual effects and performances but criticize the predictable plot.

The movie is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes long.

While not explicitly gory, parental guidance is advised due to intense action and alien threats.

Ayalaan features a soundtrack composed by A R Rahman.

Ayalaan is a work of pure fiction set in a futuristic scenario.

Ayalaan Cast & Crew

Ayalaan boasts a stellar cast, led by Sivakarthikeyan as the titular character, Tamizh, and Rakul Preet Singh as the strong female lead, Tara. Sharad Kelkar's enigmatic Aryan keeps audiences guessing, while Isha Koppikar's Eliza offers guidance with wisdom. The film also features comedic talents Yogi Babu and Karunakaran. Behind the scenes, director R. Ravikumar steers the story, producers J. Rajesh make it real, and A.R. Rahman's music propels viewers through galaxies.

Ayalaan Release Details

Originally scheduled for Diwali 2023, Ayalaan's release was delayed to enhance visual effects and CGI. The movie hit theaters worldwide on Jan 12, 2023, coinciding with the eve of Pongal. For those eagerly awaiting the OTT release, Ayalaan is scheduled to land on Sun NXT on February 16, 2024.

Ayalaan TV/Satellite Rights

Sun TV has successfully secured the television and satellite rights for Ayalaan, ensuring exclusive broadcasting on the channel. This strategic move aims to enhance the film's reach to a wider audience.

Ayalaan Review

Ayalaan has been praised as a delightful popcorn flick, blending comedy, sci-fi, and feel-good vibes. While not a perfect masterpiece, it promises a thoroughly enjoyable journey with laughs, heart, and alien fun, making it suitable for family audiences.

How to Watch Ayalaan on Sun NXT