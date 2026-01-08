Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release in India: Streaming Platform, Release Date, Episode Schedule, and What to Expect

The wait is finally over for anime lovers. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has officially premiered, marking the return of one of the most intense and critically acclaimed anime series of recent years. Picking up after the emotionally devastating Shibuya Incident, the new season dives headfirst into the manga’s most brutal arc yet — The Culling Game Saga. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 online in India.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date: When Did It Premiere?
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 made its global debut on January 8, 2026, with animation studio MAPPA launching the season through a special double-episode premiere. This grand opening set the tone for what promises to be the darkest and most action-packed chapter of the series so far.
Due to a global simulcast strategy, the release time varies by region.
Yuji returns with even more high-octane action in JUJUTSU KAISEN The Culling Game Part 1.— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 2, 2026
Coming to Netflix in select regions of Asia, January 9. pic.twitter.com/AsWbCkDQxO
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Global Release Timings
Here are the official premiere timings across major regions:
United States (PT): 9:00 AM, January 8
United Kingdom (GMT): 5:00 PM, January 8
Europe (CET): 6:00 PM, January 8
India (IST): 10:30 PM, January 8
Japan (JST): 2:00 AM, January 9
Australia (AEST): 4:00 AM, January 9
Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in India
Anime fans in India can stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 exclusively on Netflix. The platform has secured simulcast rights for India and select Southeast Asian regions.
While Crunchyroll continues to host the series for viewers in North America, Europe, the UK, and Oceania, Indian audiences will see new episodes beginning January 9, 2026, shortly after the global premiere.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode Release Schedule
Although MAPPA has not officially confirmed the total episode count, industry expectations suggest a two-cour season consisting of 24 to 26 episodes, making it the longest season to date.
Confirmed Release Schedule (Part 1)
Episodes 1 & 2: January 8, 2026
Episode 3: January 15, 2026
Episode 4: January 22, 2026
Episode 5: January 29, 2026
Episode 6: February 5, 2026
Episode 7: February 12, 2026
Episode 8: February 19, 2026
Episode 9: February 26, 2026
Episode 10: March 5, 2026
Episode 11: March 12, 2026
Episode 12: March 19, 2026
Episode 13: March 26, 2026
New episodes are expected to drop weekly.
What Is the Culling Game Arc About?
Season 3 unfolds in a world left shattered after the Shibuya Incident. With Satoru Gojo sealed in the Prison Realm and the balance of power completely disrupted, chaos spreads across Japan.
The Culling Game is a deadly, battle-royale-style tournament orchestrated by Kenjaku, forcing sorcerers and civilians into life-or-death combat within sealed barriers. Participants must kill to earn points, while alliances shift rapidly and new, terrifying enemies emerge.
Yuji Itadori, along with his allies, must fight not only to survive but also to prevent humanity’s forced evolution into something monstrous.
Main Characters Returning in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
Yuji Itadori – Protagonist bound to the ancient curse Ryomen Sukuna
Satoru Gojo – The strongest sorcerer, now trapped
Megumi Fushiguro – Strategic fighter using the Ten Shadows Technique
Nobara Kugisaki – Fierce sorcerer wielding the Straw Doll Technique
Ryomen Sukuna – King of Curses residing within Yuji
Kento Nanami – Tactical and disciplined Grade 1 sorcerer
Kenjaku – Mastermind behind the Culling Game
Why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is a Must-Watch
With darker themes, large-scale battles, morally complex storytelling, and MAPPA’s signature high-quality animation, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 raises the stakes higher than ever before. The Culling Game arc is widely considered one of the manga’s most intense segments, making this season a major event for anime fans worldwide.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has arrived with a powerful start, and the journey through the Culling Game promises relentless action, emotional depth, and shocking twists. Indian viewers can stream the series on Netflix, while global fans continue watching via Crunchyroll.
If you thought Shibuya was brutal, Season 3 is just getting started.
