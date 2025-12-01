K-Dramas on OTT in December 2025: Full List of Releases on Netflix, Prime Video, JTBC, TVING & More

December 2025 brings an exciting wave of Korean dramas to Netflix, Prime Video, JTBC, TVING, Disney+ and more. From intense thrillers and political sagas to emotional romances and fantasy-action adventures, this month’s streaming lineup is one of the most diverse of the year.

Whether you’re looking for gripping mysteries, heart-fluttering romances or big-budget sci-fi dramas, here is your complete guide to every major K-drama releasing this December.

New K-Dramas Releasing in December 2025

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre The Price of Confession Netflix Dec 5 Thriller / Mystery Surely Tomorrow Prime Video / JTBC Dec 6 Romance / Melodrama Pro Bono TVING Dec 6 Legal Drama Culinary Class War Season 2 Netflix Dec 16 Reality / Cooking Competition The Great Flood Netflix Dec 19 Sci-Fi / Survival I Dol I Genie TV / ENA Dec 22 Romantic Legal Drama Made In Korea Disney+ Dec 24 Political Action / Historical Cashero Netflix Dec 26 Fantasy / Action

New Streaming on Netflix

The Price of Confession

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Thriller / Mystery

A gripping psychological thriller starring Jeon Do-yeon, Park Hae-soo and Kim Go-eun. When an art instructor becomes the prime suspect in her husband’s death, her encounter with a mysterious woman opens the door to a dangerous bargain. Secrets, lies, and shifting power dynamics form the core of this highly anticipated drama.

Culinary Class War Season 2

Release Date: December 16

Genre: Cooking Competition

The competitive culinary reality format returns with more intense challenges and strategic battles between the white and black spoons. Season 2 raises the stakes with new contestants, unpredictable twists and heightened kitchen drama.

The Great Flood

Release Date: December 19

Genre: Sci-Fi / Survival

Set in a near-future world submerged by a catastrophic flood, the drama follows a researcher and her son trapped inside their apartment complex. As the waters rise, their struggle for survival grows increasingly desperate. A tense and emotional sci-fi thriller with strong human themes.

Cashero

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Fantasy / Action

A quirky superhero story following an ordinary civil servant who gains superhuman strength based on the amount of cash he carries. As an evil force targets his unusual power, he must fight back while literally paying the price. Starring Lee Jun-ho and Kim Hye-jun.

New Streaming on Prime Video / JTBC

Surely Tomorrow

Release Date: December 6

Genre: Romance / Melodrama

A heartfelt reunion romance featuring Park Seo-joon and Won Ji-an. Former lovers who parted ways in their twenties unexpectedly meet again when a scandal links their lives. As unresolved emotions resurface, the drama explores love, timing and second chances with quiet emotional depth.

New Streaming on TVING

Pro Bono

Release Date: December 6

Genre: Legal Drama

A former lawyer turned influencer finds his privileged world shaken when he meets a dedicated public-interest advocate. Their contrasting ideals spark conflict and transformation as he begins confronting real societal issues.

New Streaming on Genie TV / ENA

I Dol I

Release Date: December 22

Genre: Romantic Legal Drama

A lawyer who secretly stans a K-pop idol finds herself caught in a murder investigation when her favourite idol becomes a suspect. Blending romance, mystery and humour, I Dol I is a light but compelling watch.

New Streaming on Disney+

Made In Korea

Release Date: December 24

Genre: Political Action / Historical

Set in the politically turbulent 1970s, this gripping drama stars Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung. It chronicles the clash between a ruthless man chasing power and the prosecutor determined to stop him. Packed with tension and powerful performances.

Editor’s Picks – Top K-Dramas of December 2025

The Price of Confession (Netflix)

A dark, high-stakes thriller from a powerhouse cast.

Surely Tomorrow (Prime Video / JTBC)

A tender, emotional romance about timing, loss and rediscovery.

Made In Korea (Disney+)

A politically charged period drama with compelling storytelling.

Cashero (Netflix)

A refreshing, offbeat superhero narrative with explosive action.

December 2025 delivers one of the year’s strongest K-drama lineups across streaming platforms. From intense thrillers like The Price of Confession and Villains to heartwarming romances like Surely Tomorrow and innovative fantasy tales like Cashero, there’s something for every viewer.

