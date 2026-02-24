Kalki 2 Shooting Begins: Nag Ashwin Returns as Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan Reunite for the Epic Sequel

The much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD has officially gone on floors in Hyderabad. Directed once again by Nag Ashwin, the second instalment promises to expand the dystopian mythological universe that captivated audiences worldwide in 2024.

With production underway, industry buzz suggests that veterans Amitabh Bachchan andKamal Haasan are set to join the shoot soon, marking one of the most anticipated on-screen reunions in Indian cinema.

Kalki 2 Goes on Floors in Hyderabad

The sequel has reportedly begun filming on specially constructed sets in Shankarpally, Hyderabad. After the massive success of the first film, the makers are moving swiftly to build on its momentum.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the franchise blends mythology, science fiction, and dystopian storytelling. The sequel is expected to continue the narrative arc introduced in the first instalment, diving deeper into its core mythological conflicts and futuristic setting.

The original film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Moments from the Set

Amitabh Bachchan recently confirmed that he has begun shooting for the sequel. The legendary actor skipped his traditional Sunday fan meet outside his Mumbai residence to attend filming in Hyderabad.

In a heartfelt message to fans, he apologised for his absence and revealed that work commitments for Kalki 2 kept him away. He also shared behind-the-scenes photographs, including his transformation into Ashwatthama and a warm embrace with Kamal Haasan on set.

The reunion is particularly special as the two icons last worked together decades ago in Geraftaar. While both featured in the first part of Kalki 2898 AD, they did not share screen space. The sequel is expected to change that.

Expanded Roles for Prabhas, Ashwatthama and the Antagonist

In the first film, Prabhas portrayed the central saviour figure, while Amitabh Bachchan impressed audiences as Ashwatthama — a character many felt overshadowed even the lead performances.

Kamal Haasan appeared in a brief but impactful role as the primary antagonist. The sequel is expected to significantly expand his character arc.

Director Nag Ashwin has indicated that the second instalment will focus more on the mythological threads involving Karna and Ashwatthama, with Prabhas’ character receiving greater narrative depth.

The first film also featured cameo appearances from Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur. Reports suggest that the sequel may introduce new prominent characters as well.

Deepika Padukone Exits; Sai Pallavi Rumoured as Replacement

One of the biggest developments surrounding the sequel is the reported exit of Deepika Padukone, who played the pivotal role of Sum-80 in the first film.

Although the makers have not officially announced a replacement, strong industry rumours indicate that Sai Pallavi may step into the role.

If confirmed, this casting shift could significantly alter the emotional dynamics of the story, especially considering Sum-80’s importance in the original narrative.

Box Office Success Raises Expectations for Kalki 2

The first instalment of Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a global blockbuster, grossing over ₹1,042 crore worldwide. Its blend of mythology-inspired storytelling, cutting-edge visuals, and star-studded performances elevated it into one of Indian cinema’s biggest spectacles.

With production now underway and key cast members reuniting, expectations for Kalki 2 are exceptionally high. The sequel aims to deepen its mythological lore while delivering an even grander cinematic experience.

What to Expect from Kalki 2

A continuation of the dystopian mythological saga

Expanded screen time for Kamal Haasan’s antagonist

A deeper exploration of Ashwatthama and Karna

Potential new additions to the ensemble cast

Larger-scale action and visual storytelling

As filming progresses in Hyderabad, more official announcements regarding casting and release timelines are expected in the coming months.

Kalki 2 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Indian film projects currently in production, bringing together legends of cinema under the visionary direction of Nag Ashwin once again.

