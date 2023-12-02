Kannada OTT Releases - December 2023

Kannada OTT Releases: Explore a captivating December 2023 with the exciting lineup of Kannada films set to grace various OTT platforms. Immerse yourself in the gripping narratives of "Dhoomam" and the romantic tale woven in "Premam Poojyam," promising a cinematic treat for Kannada movie enthusiasts seeking diverse storytelling on digital platforms.

1. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Chaithra J. Achar

"Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side B," the second installment of an Indian Kannada-language romantic drama, unfolds under the direction of Hemanth M. Rao and production by Rakshit Shetty. Starring a stellar cast including Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra J. Achar, the movie promises an engaging experience. With Charan Raj's musical brilliance and the cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, the film is set to debut on OTT in December.

2. Dhoomam

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Roshan Mathew

Join Avinash on his bold journey as he makes a life-altering decision to leave his marketing role at a prominent cigarette company. However, the seemingly straightforward choice unravels complexities, revealing unforeseen repercussions. "Dhoomam" promises an intriguing narrative, available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Premam Poojyam

Where to Watch: Cinebazzar

Cast: Prem Kumar, Brinda Acharya, Aindrita Ray

"Premam Poojyam," a forthcoming romantic drama, delves into the timeless elements of the genre. The story revolves around a courageous cardiologist whose professional achievements intertwine with an age-old love tale. Witness the transformative power of love as the film explores profound themes, set to captivate audiences on Cinebazzar.

4. Sakath

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date: To Be Announced

"Sakath," a 2021 Kannada film blending black comedy and crime thriller genres, features Ganesh, Nishvika Naidu, and Surbhi in pivotal roles. Directed by Suni and produced by KVN Productions, the narrative unfolds around a blind singer playing a crucial role in unraveling a murder case. The OTT release date is yet to be announced.

5. Matte Maduve

Where to Watch: Netflix

OTT Release Date: To Be Announced

In "Matte Maduve," Naresh, a renowned actor, navigates the challenges of a discreet romance with his married co-worker, Parvathi. The Kannada rendition of "Malli Pelli," this film explores their journey through intricate obstacles. Watch their story unfold on Netflix (OTT release date to be announced).