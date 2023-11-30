Hollywood Movies Hitting Theaters This December 2023!

Hollywood Movies Hitting Theaters This December: As we bid farewell to another incredible year, December unfolds its cinematic wonders, promising a finale filled with awe, laughter, and heart-stopping thrills. From the enchanting worlds crafted by animation maestros to the gripping tales of real-life heroes, the theaters are set to be a playground of emotions.

Join us on a journey through the most anticipated releases, where Beyoncé's creativity takes center stage, Miyazaki's magic enchants, and DC's Aquaman dives into a new adventure. Get ready for a blockbuster lineup that brings joy, tears, and everything in between. So, grab your popcorn, find your seat, and let the December movie marathon begin.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (December 1, 2023)

Immerse yourself in the world of Beyoncé with this captivating documentary concert film. Witness the magic behind her seventh studio album, Renaissance, and experience the breathtaking Renaissance World Tour. Catch it on the big screen in IMAX and Dolby Cinema for four weekends of pure entertainment.

The Boy and the Heron (December 8, 2023)

Join Mahito Maki, a 12-year-old boy, on a mesmerizing journey in this Japanese animated fantasy by Hayao Miyazaki. Encounter a talking grey heron and a world beyond imagination. Featuring an English voice cast with Luca Padovan, Robert Pattinson, Karen Fukuhara, and more, this film is a unique blend of magic and adventure.

Poor Things (December 8, 2023)

Get ready for laughter and fantasy in Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy, Poor Things. Follow Bella Baxter, brought back to life by scientist Godwin Baxter, as she ventures into a world of curiosity and danger with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn. Starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and an ensemble cast, this film promises a wickedly good time.

Eileen (December 8, 2023)

Step into the psychological thriller, Eileen, directed by William Oldroyd. Set in 1960s Boston, witness Eileen Dunlop's journey into self-discovery guided by the mysterious Rebecca, played by Anne Hathaway. This limited theatrical release on December 1 expands wide on December 8, promising suspense and intrigue.

Wonka (December 15, 2023)

Dive into the origins of Willy Wonka in this musical fantasy directed by Paul King. Timothée Chalamet leads an exceptional cast, revealing the eccentric chocolatier's journey from a small shop to worldwide fame. Get ready for a sweet adventure with Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, and more.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 22, 2023)

Join Jason Momoa in the epic sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Directed by James Wan, this DC Extended Universe installment reunites Arthur Curry with his imprisoned brother, Orm, to protect Atlantis from ancient powers unleashed by Black Manta. Brace yourself for a thrilling underwater adventure.

Migration (December 22, 2023)

Laugh along with the animated comedy, Migration, directed by Benjamin Renner. Join a family of mallards as they embark on a journey beyond their New England pond. With a stellar voice cast including Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, this family-friendly film promises humor and heart.

The Iron Claw (December 22, 2023)

Experience the gripping biographical sports drama, The Iron Claw, directed by Sean Durkin. Follow the Von Erich family's wrestling dynasty and their struggles throughout the 1980s. Starring Zac Efron and Lily James, this film delves into the personal tragedies behind their professional success.

Anyone But You (December 22, 2023)

Get ready for romance and comedy in Anyone But You, directed by Will Gluck. Join Sydney Sweeny and Glen Powell as they navigate a fake relationship at a wedding. Uncover the history between Bea and Ben as they discover if there's more to their connection than annoyance.

Ferrari (December 25, 2023)

Rev up for the biographical sports drama, Ferrari, directed by Michael Mann. Follow Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, facing personal and professional challenges in the summer of 1957. This high-speed drama also stars Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

The Color Purple (December 25, 2023)

Immerse yourself in the musical coming-of-age period drama, The Color Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule. Follow Celie, played by Fantasia Barrino, as she discovers strength and hope in the bonds of sisterhood amidst the challenges of the early 1900s. Join a stellar cast including Taraji P. Hensen and Ciara for a powerful cinematic experience.