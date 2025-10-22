South OTT Releases This Week (October 20–26, 2025): From Lokah Chapter 1 to They Call Him OG & more

The week of October 20–26, 2025, brings an exciting slate of South Indian OTT releases across JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Aha, and more. From mythological world-building and political intrigue to raw human drama and supernatural thrillers, this week’s lineup has something for everyone.

Latest South OTT Releases (October 20–26, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra JioHotstar Oct 20 Mythological, Action Mirage SonyLIV Oct 20 Thriller, Psychological Imbam SunNXT Oct 20 Drama, Workplace Comedy They Call Him OG Netflix Oct 23 Action, Crime Shakthi Thirumagan JioHotstar Oct 24 Political Drama, Action Nadikar Lionsgate Play Oct 24 Drama, Satire Valsala Club Manorama Max Oct 19 Comedy, Drama Rider ETV Win Oct 19 Action, Sports Drama Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Prime Video Oct 17 Crime, Thriller Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali ZEE5 Oct 17 Courtroom Drama, Social Kishkindhapuri ZEE5 Oct 17 Horror, Thriller Elumale ZEE5 Oct 17 Romance, Political Drama Anandalahari Aha Oct 17 Romantic Comedy Mudhal Pakkam Aha Now Streaming Crime, Thriller Matta Kuthirai SunNXT Oct 16 Drama, Slice of Life

Streaming Now on JioHotstar

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Release Date: October 20, 2025

Genre: Mythological, Action

Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasel

Synopsis:

The highly anticipated Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra transports viewers into a mythological universe where divine forces collide with modern-day power conspiracies. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film combines celestial lore with political espionage, offering stunning visuals and a haunting narrative that sets the stage for a new mythic action franchise.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Political Drama, Action

Cast: Vijay Antony

Synopsis:

Set against Tamil Nadu’s political backdrop, Shakthi Thirumagan follows Kittu — a political strategist haunted by his activist mother’s murder. Using wit and intellect rather than violence, he takes on a corrupt system, blending political intrigue with emotional depth.

Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play

Nadikar

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Drama, Satire

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir

Synopsis:

A darkly humorous and introspective story about David Padikkal, a fallen superstar seeking redemption through an eccentric acting coach. With humor, melancholy, and emotional resonance, Nadikar explores fame, failure, and the fragility of self-worth.

Streaming Now on Netflix

They Call Him OG

Release Date: October 23, 2025

Genre: Action, Crime

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj

Synopsis:

A sprawling Telugu gangster saga that spans continents and generations. Pawan Kalyan stars as Ojas Gambheera — a ruthless gangster returning from exile to reclaim his empire from rival Omi Bhau. Blending high-octane action with emotional storytelling, They Call Him OG is one of the year’s biggest South OTT releases.

Streaming Now on SonyLIV

Mirage

Release Date: October 20, 2025

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Synopsis:

From the creator of Drishyam, Mirage is a tense Malayalam thriller exploring truth, trauma, and deceit. When a disappearance unravels a web of buried secrets, every revelation blurs the line between victim and manipulator.

Streaming Now on SunNXT

Imbam

Release Date: October 20, 2025

Genre: Workplace Dramedy

Synopsis:

Set in a struggling Malayalam publication, Imbam captures newsroom chaos with humor and heart. Through its quirky characters and slice-of-life moments, it offers a refreshing take on ambition and camaraderie.

Matta Kuthirai

Release Date: October 16, 2025

Genre: Slice of Life, Drama

Synopsis:

A quiet and poignant story of a man’s bond with his mules in Tamil Nadu’s misty highlands. Minimal dialogue, deep emotion, and stunning visuals make this an artistic standout.

Streaming Now on ZEE5

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Courtroom Drama, Social Commentary

Synopsis:

A hard-hitting Malayalam courtroom drama that questions justice and gender perception. Through its layered characters and sensitive treatment, it portrays the blurred lines between truth and reputation.

Kishkindhapuri

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Synopsis:

Set around a haunted radio station, this supernatural thriller follows a group of tourists trapped by vengeful spirits. With gripping suspense and eerie atmosphere, it’s a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

Elumale

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Romance, Political Drama

Synopsis:

A love story between a rich Tamil girl and a humble driver from Karnataka, set against the tense backdrop of Veerappan’s encounter. Equal parts romance and social commentary, Elumale explores love amidst violence and corruption.

Streaming Now on Aha

Anandalahari

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Synopsis:

A charming Telugu rom-com where love blossoms across the Godavari River amid family feuds. Filled with humor and heart, it celebrates love’s power to bridge divides.

Mudhal Pakkam

Release Date: Now Streaming

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Synopsis:

A gritty Tamil thriller about a family unraveling under the weight of greed and betrayal. With strong performances and atmospheric tension, Mudhal Pakkam delivers an emotionally charged mystery.

Streaming Now on Prime Video

Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Release Date: October 17, 2025

Genre: Political Thriller

Cast: Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu

Synopsis:

An intense investigative thriller where a fearless officer uncovers a web of political corruption and murder. Smartly written and fast-paced, Daksha explores power and truth in a crumbling moral landscape.

Streaming Now on Regional Platforms

Rider (ETV Win)

Release Date: October 19, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

A high-energy Telugu film about friendship, ambition, and redemption, filled with thrilling stunts and heartfelt moments.

Valsala Club (Manorama Max)

Release Date: October 19, 2025

Genre: Comedy, Drama

A delightful Malayalam dramedy exploring friendship, ego clashes, and nostalgia among a group of aging friends.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Releases This Week

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (JioHotstar): An epic mythological action film that builds an entire cinematic universe of gods and power. They Call Him OG (Netflix): Pawan Kalyan’s long-awaited action spectacle combining emotion, style, and grandeur. Mirage (SonyLIV): Jeethu Joseph’s suspenseful Malayalam thriller packed with emotional intensity and psychological depth.

From epic mythologies and gangster dramas to quiet human stories and social thrillers, the South OTT lineup for October 20–26, 2025, showcases the region’s storytelling brilliance. Each title — whether grand or intimate — reminds viewers why South cinema continues to dominate the OTT landscape with originality and emotion.

