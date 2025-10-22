Subscribe

South OTT Releases This Week (October 20–26, 2025): From Lokah Chapter 1 to They Call Him OG & more

The week of October 20–26, 2025, brings a diverse South OTT lineup with titles like Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, They Call Him OG, Nadikar, and Mirage. Streaming across platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, ZEE5.

Abhilasha Pathak
The week of October 20–26, 2025, brings an exciting slate of South Indian OTT releases across JioHotstar, ZEE5, Prime Video, SonyLIV, SunNXT, Aha, and more. From mythological world-building and political intrigue to raw human drama and supernatural thrillers, this week’s lineup has something for everyone.

Latest South OTT Releases (October 20–26, 2025)

TitleOTT PlatformRelease DateGenre
Lokah: Chapter 1 – ChandraJioHotstarOct 20Mythological, Action
MirageSonyLIVOct 20Thriller, Psychological
ImbamSunNXTOct 20Drama, Workplace Comedy
They Call Him OGNetflixOct 23Action, Crime
Shakthi ThirumaganJioHotstarOct 24Political Drama, Action
NadikarLionsgate PlayOct 24Drama, Satire
Valsala ClubManorama MaxOct 19Comedy, Drama
RiderETV WinOct 19Action, Sports Drama
Daksha: The Deadly ConspiracyPrime VideoOct 17Crime, Thriller
Aabhyanthara KuttavaaliZEE5Oct 17Courtroom Drama, Social
KishkindhapuriZEE5Oct 17Horror, Thriller
ElumaleZEE5Oct 17Romance, Political Drama
AnandalahariAhaOct 17Romantic Comedy
Mudhal PakkamAhaNow StreamingCrime, Thriller
Matta KuthiraiSunNXTOct 16Drama, Slice of Life

Streaming Now on JioHotstar

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra

Release Date: October 20, 2025
Genre: Mythological, Action
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nasel
Synopsis:
The highly anticipated Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra transports viewers into a mythological universe where divine forces collide with modern-day power conspiracies. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film combines celestial lore with political espionage, offering stunning visuals and a haunting narrative that sets the stage for a new mythic action franchise.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Political Drama, Action
Cast: Vijay Antony
Synopsis:
Set against Tamil Nadu’s political backdrop, Shakthi Thirumagan follows Kittu — a political strategist haunted by his activist mother’s murder. Using wit and intellect rather than violence, he takes on a corrupt system, blending political intrigue with emotional depth.

Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play

Nadikar

Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Drama, Satire
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir
Synopsis:
A darkly humorous and introspective story about David Padikkal, a fallen superstar seeking redemption through an eccentric acting coach. With humor, melancholy, and emotional resonance, Nadikar explores fame, failure, and the fragility of self-worth.

Streaming Now on Netflix

They Call Him OG

Release Date: October 23, 2025
Genre: Action, Crime
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj
Synopsis:
A sprawling Telugu gangster saga that spans continents and generations. Pawan Kalyan stars as Ojas Gambheera — a ruthless gangster returning from exile to reclaim his empire from rival Omi Bhau. Blending high-octane action with emotional storytelling, They Call Him OG is one of the year’s biggest South OTT releases.

Streaming Now on SonyLIV

Mirage

Release Date: October 20, 2025
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Synopsis:
From the creator of Drishyam, Mirage is a tense Malayalam thriller exploring truth, trauma, and deceit. When a disappearance unravels a web of buried secrets, every revelation blurs the line between victim and manipulator.

Streaming Now on SunNXT

Imbam

Release Date: October 20, 2025
Genre: Workplace Dramedy
Synopsis:
Set in a struggling Malayalam publication, Imbam captures newsroom chaos with humor and heart. Through its quirky characters and slice-of-life moments, it offers a refreshing take on ambition and camaraderie.

Matta Kuthirai

Release Date: October 16, 2025
Genre: Slice of Life, Drama
Synopsis:
A quiet and poignant story of a man’s bond with his mules in Tamil Nadu’s misty highlands. Minimal dialogue, deep emotion, and stunning visuals make this an artistic standout.

Streaming Now on ZEE5

Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali

Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Courtroom Drama, Social Commentary
Synopsis:
A hard-hitting Malayalam courtroom drama that questions justice and gender perception. Through its layered characters and sensitive treatment, it portrays the blurred lines between truth and reputation.

Kishkindhapuri

Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Horror, Thriller
Synopsis:
Set around a haunted radio station, this supernatural thriller follows a group of tourists trapped by vengeful spirits. With gripping suspense and eerie atmosphere, it’s a must-watch for horror enthusiasts.

Elumale

Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Romance, Political Drama
Synopsis:
A love story between a rich Tamil girl and a humble driver from Karnataka, set against the tense backdrop of Veerappan’s encounter. Equal parts romance and social commentary, Elumale explores love amidst violence and corruption.

Streaming Now on Aha

Anandalahari

Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Synopsis:
A charming Telugu rom-com where love blossoms across the Godavari River amid family feuds. Filled with humor and heart, it celebrates love’s power to bridge divides.

Mudhal Pakkam

Release Date: Now Streaming
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Synopsis:
A gritty Tamil thriller about a family unraveling under the weight of greed and betrayal. With strong performances and atmospheric tension, Mudhal Pakkam delivers an emotionally charged mystery.

Streaming Now on Prime Video

Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Political Thriller
Cast: Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu
Synopsis:
An intense investigative thriller where a fearless officer uncovers a web of political corruption and murder. Smartly written and fast-paced, Daksha explores power and truth in a crumbling moral landscape.

Streaming Now on Regional Platforms

Rider (ETV Win)

Release Date: October 19, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
A high-energy Telugu film about friendship, ambition, and redemption, filled with thrilling stunts and heartfelt moments.

Valsala Club (Manorama Max)

Release Date: October 19, 2025
Genre: Comedy, Drama
A delightful Malayalam dramedy exploring friendship, ego clashes, and nostalgia among a group of aging friends.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Releases This Week

  1. Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra (JioHotstar): An epic mythological action film that builds an entire cinematic universe of gods and power.

  2. They Call Him OG (Netflix): Pawan Kalyan’s long-awaited action spectacle combining emotion, style, and grandeur.

  3. Mirage (SonyLIV): Jeethu Joseph’s suspenseful Malayalam thriller packed with emotional intensity and psychological depth.

From epic mythologies and gangster dramas to quiet human stories and social thrillers, the South OTT lineup for October 20–26, 2025, showcases the region’s storytelling brilliance. Each title — whether grand or intimate — reminds viewers why South cinema continues to dominate the OTT landscape with originality and emotion.

