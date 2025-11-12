Kannada OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025): Ekka, Avihitham, Dude, Telusu Kada and More

The second week of November 2025 brings a dynamic mix of Kannada content on leading streaming platforms. From Yuva Rajkumar’s action-packed Ekka to Senna Hegde’s darkly comic Avihitham and heartfelt romantic dramas like Dude and Telusu Kada, viewers can look forward to a blend of emotion, humour, and powerful storytelling.

All four films are available with Kannada audio, allowing regional audiences to enjoy diverse stories from across South India in their own language.

Latest Kannada OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Ekka Sun NXT November 13, 2025 Action, Drama Avihitham JioHotstar November 14, 2025 Black Comedy, Drama Telusu Kada Netflix November 14, 2025 Romantic Drama Dude Netflix November 14, 2025 Romantic Drama, Comedy

Streaming on Sun NXT

Ekka

Release Date: November 13, 2025

Genre: Action Drama

Starring Yuva Rajkumar and directed by Rohit Padaki, Ekka follows Mutthu, a simple villager whose peaceful life is disrupted when his friend disappears after tricking him into pledging his house. Mutthu’s search for justice leads him to Bengaluru, where he saves a local gangster and is pulled into the city’s underworld.

While Ekka follows a familiar action-drama formula, Yuva Rajkumar’s performance and Padaki’s grounded storytelling make it a compelling watch.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Avihitham

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Black Comedy, Drama

Filmmaker Senna Hegde, known for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam and 1744 White Alto, returns with Avihitham — a dark comedy about an illicit affair that spirals into chaos. Co-written by Ambareesh Kalathera, the film presents a satirical take on small-town morality and voyeurism.

Despite featuring mostly new actors, Avihitham received glowing reviews for its sharp writing and authentic performances. The Malayalam original is now available with Kannada audio.

Streaming on Netflix

Telusu Kada

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Directed by Neeraja Kona, Telusu Kada stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Rashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in a contemporary romantic drama exploring love, loss, and surrogacy.

The story revolves around Varun (Siddhu) and Anjali (Rashii), whose relationship faces unexpected tension when Dr. Raaga (Srinidhi), Varun’s ex and a fertility specialist, re-enters their lives. With soulful music by Thaman, the film offers a mature reflection on relationships and modern choices.

Dude

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama, Comedy

Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude pairs Pradeep Ranganathan with Mamitha Baiju in a refreshing take on friendship, love, and compatibility. The story follows two childhood friends who are set to marry but soon realise that their relationship may not be as perfect as it seems.

Balancing humour with emotion, Dude is a breezy entertainer that advocates for self-discovery and the freedom to love without societal pressure.

Editor’s Picks – Top Kannada OTT Highlights This Week

Ekka (Sun NXT): Yuva Rajkumar’s rural action drama finally arrives on OTT.

Avihitham (JioHotstar): Senna Hegde’s acclaimed black comedy comes with Kannada dubbing.

Dude (Netflix): A charming romantic entertainer about love, friendship, and choices.

Telusu Kada (Netflix): A contemporary drama that examines relationships in the modern age.

From intense dramas like Ekka and Avihitham to heartfelt romances such as Dude and Telusu Kada, this week’s Kannada OTT releases offer something for every viewer. With fresh stories, strong performances, and Kannada audio availability across platforms, November 2025 promises a binge-worthy lineup for South Indian cinema fans.

