Kannada Theatrical Releases in December 2025: Biggest Films Hitting Cinemas This Month

December 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most important months for Kannada cinema. After an underwhelming year with more than 200 releases but only a handful of commercial successes, Sandalwood is hoping to close the year on a strong note. While Su From So surprised with a ₹100 crore haul and Kantara Chapter 1 emerged as the highest grosser with over ₹840 crore worldwide, the industry still awaits a wider revival.

This December brings three major star-driven Kannada films — The Devil, 45, and Mark — each carrying massive expectations. Alongside, several notable dubbed and pan-India titles such as Akhanda 2 Thaandavam, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Vrusshabha are set for theatrical releases, promising a packed month for moviegoers.

Below is your complete, structured guide to all major Kannada and Kannada-dubbed theatrical releases arriving in December 2025.

All Kannada Theatrical Releases in December 2025: Complete List

Title Language Release Date Genre The Devil Kannada Dec 11, 2025 Mass Action, Thriller Akhanda 2 Thaandavam Telugu (Kannada Dub) Dec 5, 2025 Action, Supernatural Avatar: Fire and Ash English (Kannada Version) Dec 19, 2025 Sci-Fi, Action 45 Kannada (Pan-India) Dec 25, 2025 Fantasy Drama, Action Mark Kannada (Pan-India) Dec 25, 2025 Action, Thriller Vrusshabha Multilingual Dec 25, 2025 Action Drama, Reincarnation

Kannada Theatrical Releases

The Devil – December 11, 2025

Darshan Thoogudeepa headlines The Devil, a mystery-laden action drama directed by Prakash Veer. The film is being positioned as Darshan’s most unconventional role yet, with the team maintaining tight secrecy around the plot. The trailer, expected in early December, may offer the first real glimpse of the narrative.

Despite Darshan currently being in jail related to the Renukaswamy murder case, the film proceeds toward release after all formalities were completed. The Devil opens exclusively in Kannada across Karnataka.

45 – December 25, 2025

Composer Arjun Janya makes his directorial debut with 45, a multi-starrer led by Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty. Initially slated for August, the film was postponed due to extensive VFX work, finally locking in Christmas 2025 for its release.

Inspired by the Sanatana Dharma concept of the soul’s journey during the 45 days after death, the film blends philosophy, supernatural elements, and large-scale visual storytelling. Releasing in five languages, 45 is set for a major pan-India opening.

Mark – December 25, 2025

After the success of Max, Kiccha Sudeep is looking to continue his Christmas hit streak with Mark, directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa. The team wrapped filming in record time, enabling the promised holiday release.

Mark is described as a high-octane mass entertainer with shades similar to Max. Sudeep is rumoured to play a powerful cop in a story filled with action, intrigue, and large-scale set pieces. Alongside 45, Mark is part of one of the biggest box-office clashes of the year.

Kannada-Dubbed & Pan-India Releases

Akhanda 2 Thaandavam – December 5, 2025

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns in the sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. While the Telugu version will dominate screens, the Kannada dubbed version will also be released in Karnataka.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – December 19, 2025

James Cameron’s Avatar franchise continues with Fire and Ash, releasing globally with versions in major South Indian languages, including Kannada. The scale of the Kannada version’s release will depend on screen availability, but the film is expected to draw strong interest.

Vrusshabha – December 25, 2025

Kannada filmmaker Nanda Kishore directs the pan-India epic Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in a reincarnation-driven revenge drama. The story explores two sworn enemies reborn as father and son, their destinies tied between hatred and love.

The film features a significant Kannada cast and is one of the biggest multilingual releases of the month.

Editor’s Picks – Top Kannada Releases to Watch in December 2025

• The Devil – A secretive, high-stakes Darshan starrer with huge buzz

• 45 – A visually ambitious, philosophical drama led by three major stars

• Mark – A mass entertainer marking Sudeep’s signature Christmas release

• Vrusshabha – A grand reincarnation saga with pan-India appeal

• Akhanda 2 Thaandavam – A powerful action sequel spearheaded by Balakrishna

December 2025 marks a turning point for Kannada cinema. Between star-powered local releases and major dubbed titles entering the market, the month offers Sandalwood a chance to pull audiences back into theatres. Whether it's Darshan’s mysterious The Devil, Shivarajkumar and Upendra’s grand 45, or Sudeep’s action-packed Mark, the lineup promises a festive season packed with drama, spectacle, and potential box-office resurgence.

Also Read:

Kannada OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025): Ekka, Avihitham, Dude, Telusu Kada and More

Kannada OTT Releases in November 2025 on Sun Nxt, Prime Video, & more