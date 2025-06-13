Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies at 53

Sunjay Kapur, noted Indian industrialist, passionate polo player, and ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away on Thursday while playing a match at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in England. He was 53.

According to reports, Kapur was mid-game when he reportedly began feeling uneasy and suffocated. He signaled to stop the match and stepped out of the field. Moments later, he collapsed due to a sudden heart attack. He could not be revived.

In a bizarre and tragic twist, those close to him revealed that Kapur may have accidentally swallowed a bee during the game. The insect’s sting is believed to have triggered a fatal allergic reaction, ultimately leading to cardiac arrest.

Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar — a leading global automotive components company — was a revered figure in both business and sporting circles. Under his leadership, Sona Comstar grew into a major mobility technology firm, catering to the global electric vehicle (EV) industry with operations across India, the US, Mexico, Serbia, and China.

A seasoned polo player and patron of the Aureus polo team, Kapur was actively participating in a match against Sujan, a team led by hotelier Jaisal Singh, when the incident occurred. He was an alumnus of the prestigious Doon School and known for his deep involvement in elite sporting and business communities.

Kapur had been previously married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shared two children — daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. He later married entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.

Tributes poured in from across the spectrum, with author and public intellectual Suhel Seth writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar... Om Shanti."