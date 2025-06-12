Ahmedabad Crash Not the Deadliest: India’s Air Tragedies Since 1970s

The crash of Air India Flight AI171 today stands as one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in India since the 1970s. Not only does it mark the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, but its sheer scale and devastation, with over 242 passengers on board and more feared, places it alongside the darkest chapters in the nation’s aviation history. From Kanishka to Charkhi Dadri Flight Crash incidents, AI171 now joins a grim legacy of heartbreak in Indian skies.

As the nation grieves, here’s a detailed timeline of India’s worst aviation tragedies over the decades:

1978 – Air India Flight 855: In one of the earliest major aviation disasters in India, Air India Flight 855, a Boeing 747 operating on the Mumbai to Dubai route, crashed into the Arabian Sea shortly after takeoff from Mumbai. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of all 213 people on board. Investigations later identified a faulty instrument and spatial disorientation as contributing factors to the crash.

1985 – Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka Bombing): Air India Flight 182, a Boeing 747 operating on the Toronto–Montreal–London–Delhi route, crashed off the coast of Ireland after a bomb exploded mid-air, killing all 329 people on board. The bombing, carried out by Khalistani extremists, remains one of the deadliest aviation terrorist attacks globally, with most victims being Canadian citizens of Indian origin.

1988 – Indian Airlines Flight 113: Indian Airlines Flight 113, a Boeing 737 operating on the Bombay to Ahmedabad route, crashed near Ahmedabad Airport while attempting to land in poor visibility, resulting in the deaths of 124 people. The tragedy shocked the nation and raised concerns about navigational aids and air traffic control readiness.

1990 – Indian Airlines Flight 605: Indian Airlines Flight 605, an Airbus A320 operating on the Mumbai to Bangalore route, overshot the runway and crashed into a golf course during final approach in Bangalore, resulting in 92 fatalities. The incident was one of the earliest crashes involving the A320 aircraft in India and prompted a review of pilot training on digital cockpits.

1996 – Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision: The mid-air collision over Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, between a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76, operating in Delhi airspace, resulted in the deaths of 349 people. It remains the deadliest aviation disaster in India’s history. A communication error and the absence of onboard collision avoidance systems were identified as the primary causes, leading to significant reforms in Indian air traffic control systems.

2000 – Alliance Air Flight 7412: Alliance Air Flight 7412, a Boeing 737 operating on the Kolkata to Patna route, crashed into a crowded residential area near Patna Airport, resulting in the deaths of 60 passengers and 5 people on the ground. The tragedy highlighted the risks of operating in airports with limited runway space and poor visibility.

2010 – Air India Express Flight 812: Air India Express Flight 812, a Boeing 737-800 operating on the Dubai to Mangalore route, overshot the tabletop runway at Mangalore Airport and plunged into a gorge, resulting in 158 fatalities. It was one of the worst crashes involving Air India Express and raised concerns over crew fatigue and landing safety at challenging airports.

2020 – Air India Express Flight 1344: Air India Express Flight 1344, a Boeing 737-800 operating on the Dubai to Kozhikode route, skidded off the tabletop runway at Kozhikode International Airport during landing amid torrential rain and broke apart, resulting in 21 fatalities, including both pilots. The crash raised questions about runway design and emergency protocols in poor weather conditions.

2025 – Air India Flight AI171: Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating on the Ahmedabad to London Gatwick route, crashed in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad just minutes after takeoff with 242 passengers on board. The aircraft struck a student hostel, injuring at least 11 medical students. This marks the first fatal crash globally involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI171, was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff, plunging into the boys’ hostel of BJ Medical College in the densely populated Meghaninagar IGP Complex area. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. Rescue operations are still ongoing, and the exact toll is expected to rise.

