Kate Winslet’s World War II Biopic Lee: Theatrical and OTT Release Details

Kate Winslet steps into the powerful and complex role of war photographer Lee Miller in the much-anticipated World War II biographical drama Lee. Directed by Ellen Kuras and adapted from The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose, the film retraces the extraordinary transformation of a fashion model into one of the most fearless war correspondents of her time. With its theatrical run and upcoming digital premiere, the film is set to reach a wider global audience.

Theatrical Release: When Lee Hit the Big Screen

The World War II biopic Lee is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, 2024. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a 68% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Featuring Kate Winslet not only as the lead actor but also as a producer, the film unravels decades of Miller’s life, from her early modelling days to her groundbreaking work documenting the realities of wartime Europe.

Lee Miller: The Woman Behind the Story

Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 1907, Lee Miller began her career as a sought-after fashion model. Her interest in photography eventually led her to pivot away from modelling and step behind the lens. She later became the muse and collaborator of renowned surrealist photographer Man Ray, developing her own artistic voice.

Miller eventually moved to the United Kingdom, where she married surrealist painter Roland Penrose. Her life took a dramatic turn when she became a frontline war correspondent for Vogue, producing some of the most iconic and haunting images of the Second World War.

OTT Release in India: When and Where to Watch

Kate Winslet’s Lee is now gearing up for its digital debut in India. The biographical drama will stream on Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium starting December 5, 2025. The movie will be available to watch in both Hindi and English, offering wider accessibility for Indian viewers.

The streaming platform recently released a fresh trailer announcing the digital premiere, capturing Miller’s resilience and the emotional intensity of her wartime experiences.

Storyline: From Fashion Icon to Wartime Trailblazer

Lee chronicles the incredible journey of Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, who leaves behind a thriving fashion career to become one of the most courageous war correspondents of WWII. The film captures her transition from celebrated model to groundbreaking photographer as she documents the devastation across war-torn Europe.

The narrative delves into her personal struggles, emotional burdens, and the trauma she witnessed while capturing the human cost of global conflict.

Cast and Characters

The film boasts a star-studded ensemble:

Kate Winslet as Lee Miller

Andy Samberg as a fellow photojournalist supporting Miller’s wartime efforts

Marion Cotillard

Andrea Riseborough

Noémie Merlant

Josh O'Connor

Alexander Skarsgård

Director Ellen Kuras, known for her expertise as a cinematographer, brings visual depth and authenticity to the project.

Why Lee Stands Out

Beyond its gripping narrative, Lee offers a visceral exploration of history through Miller’s lens. Her photography exposed the brutal realities of war, challenging glamorised wartime narratives and focusing instead on raw human emotion—grief, survival, loss, and resilience.

The biopic not only showcases an iconic woman’s achievements but also revisits the often-overlooked contributions of female correspondents in wartime journalism.

With a theatrical release in September 2024 and its Indian OTT premiere on December 5, 2025, Lee is positioned as one of the most compelling biographical dramas of recent years. Featuring a powerful performance by Kate Winslet and a narrative rooted in historical truth, the film brings the extraordinary life of Lee Miller to audiences across the world.

