Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Contestant Count, Release Date, and What’s New in the Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is more than just a quiz show — it’s a celebration of knowledge, dreams, and life-changing opportunities. Since its debut in 2000, KBC has transformed the lives of thousands of contestants, with each season bringing fresh stories, nail-biting suspense, and unforgettable moments. As Season 17 gears up for its grand premiere on August 11, 2025, fans across India and beyond are eagerly waiting to see who will take the Hotseat and attempt to win up to ₹7 crore. This season, with the tagline ‘Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Aakd Hai’, promises to combine intelligence and confidence in a way that will inspire millions.
How Many Contestants Have Participated in KBC Till Now?
Since its debut in 2000, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has aired 1,368 episodes over 16 seasons. In that time, 2,143 contestants have taken the Hotseat, testing their general knowledge for a chance to win life-changing amounts of money.
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch
KBC Season 17 premieres on August 11, 2025, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also stream the show online via SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium, making it accessible both in India and abroad.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Role and Legacy in Hosting KBC
For over two decades, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His respectful interactions, encouraging demeanor, and iconic catchphrase “Lock kiya jaaye?” have made him synonymous with the show. Beyond entertainment, his hosting style delivers subtle lessons in humility and equality.
Theme of KBC 17 – ‘Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Aakd Hai’ Explained
The Season 17 tagline celebrates the perfect combination of intelligence (Akal) and confidence (Aakd). The promos, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in powerful visuals, have gone viral on social media, fueling excitement ahead of the premiere.
Why KBC Remains India’s Most Loved Quiz Show After 25 Years
KBC is more than a TV show — it’s a cultural phenomenon. Contestants from all walks of life share their stories, while millions of viewers cheer for strangers as if they were family. The mix of knowledge, suspense, and emotional storytelling keeps audiences coming back year after year.
KBC 17 Promo Highlights and Audience Excitement
The Season 17 promos are trending nationwide, with hashtags like #KBC17 and #AmitabhBachchan dominating social media. Fans eagerly await the first episode to see who will take the Hotseat and possibly win the coveted ₹7 crore jackpot.
With over 2,143 contestants having already tested their knowledge across 16 seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to stand as India’s most iconic quiz show. The unmatched charm and warmth of Amitabh Bachchan, combined with the emotional journeys of contestants, make every episode a blend of entertainment, inspiration, and cultural pride. As KBC Season 17 begins its journey on Sony TV and SonyLIV, the nation will once again gather around screens — not just to witness big wins, but to celebrate intelligence, perseverance, and hope. Whether you’re tuning in for the thrill of the questions or the magic of Big B, this season is set to be unmissable.
