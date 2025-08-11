Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Inspiring Winners Who Used Prize Money to Save Lives

As Kaun Banega Crorepati gears up for its 17th season, it’s worth remembering that for some contestants, the prize money wasn’t just about dreams — it was about survival. From funding a kidney transplant to covering the cost of brain tumour surgery, the show has been a lifeline for many.

Advertisment

Over the years, KBC has helped contestants tackle serious medical emergencies. Several winners and participants have used their winnings to fund critical treatments, either for themselves or their loved ones. Here’s a look at some of the most powerful stories.

Taj Mohammed Rangrez (KBC Season 7) – Eye Treatment for Daughter and Social Causes

Taj Mohammed Rangrez, a history teacher from Kanore near Udaipur, won ₹1 crore. His motivation to participate in the show was his 7-year-old daughter, Sophiya, who was partially blind. With limited financial means, he hoped the winnings could help her get treatment in a top hospital.

He also used part of the money to build a home and help two orphan girls get married.

Megha Patil (KBC Season 8) – Beating Cancer and Funding Her Children’s Future

Megha Patil, a cancer survivor, took part in Season 8 and won ₹1 crore. At one point, doctors had told her family she had only a few months to live. But Megha refused to give up. She cleared pending hospital bills and secured her children’s education with the prize money.

Her appearance on the show proved that if you have hope and grit, you can rewrite any story.

Achin & Sarthak Narula (KBC Season 8) – ₹7 Crore for Mother’s Cancer Treatment and a Tea Café Business

Brothers Achin and Sarthak Narula made history by winning ₹7 crore in Season 8 — still the highest prize in KBC history. Their main reason for entering the show was their mother’s cancer treatment, which had drained the family financially.

After her care, they used the remaining money to start a successful tea café business. From emotional beginnings to entrepreneurial success, their journey remains one of the most inspiring in KBC’s history.

Harsh Kumar Singh (KBC Season 14) – Winning for His Wife’s Kidney Transplant

Harsh Kumar Singh, a growth manager, came to KBC with one goal — to help his wife get a kidney transplant. On the show, he shared with Amitabh Bachchan how the cost of treatment had put a massive strain on their lives. His emotional story moved both the audience and the host.

Singh used ₹12.5 lakh to fund his wife’s surgery, making his time on the hot seat life-changing.

Nareshi Meena (KBC Season 16) – Brain Tumour Treatment Through KBC Winnings

Hailing from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, Nareshi Meena was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. After an incomplete surgery, doctors recommended proton therapy — an advanced and expensive treatment.

Nareshi entered Season 16 and won ₹50 lakh, which helped her finally afford the next step in her treatment. She later revealed that Amitabh Bachchan’s team had also reached out to assist further.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 – Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its 17th season on August 11, 2025, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The quiz show will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV.

Over the years, KBC has become more than just a game show — it’s a celebration of knowledge, dreams, and life-changing moments, earning a special place in the hearts of millions across India.

FAQ Q. Q1. When will Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 start? A. KBC Season 17 will premiere on August 11, 2025, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV. Q. Q2. How many contestants have participated in KBC so far? A. Since its launch in 2000, over 2,143 contestants have taken the Hotseat across 1,368 episodes in 16 seasons. Q. Q3. What is the theme of KBC Season 17? A. The theme for this season is ‘Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Aakd Hai’, celebrating intelligence and self-confidence. Q. Q4. Who is hosting KBC Season 17? A. The show is once again hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since Season 1 (except Season 3).



Also Read:

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Contestant Count, Release Date, and What’s New in the Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 – Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Host, and What to Expect