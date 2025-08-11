Kaun Banega Crorepati Throwback: Achin & Sarthak Narula’s Historic Rs 7 Crore Win in Season 8

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is more than just a quiz show — it’s a cultural phenomenon in India. Hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, the show has been inspiring millions since its debut in 2000. With its unique blend of knowledge, strategy, suspense, and emotional storytelling, KBC has transformed the lives of countless contestants, making dreams come true with life-changing prize money.

Over the past 16 seasons, KBC has seen teachers, students, professionals, and everyday citizens step onto the Hotseat, each with a story to tell and the determination to win. While many have become crorepatis over the years, winning the ultimate jackpot of Rs 7 crore is a rare feat — achieved only a handful of times in the show’s history.

Among these rare victories, one stands out as truly iconic: the win by Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula, two brothers from Delhi, during Season 8 in 2014. Their journey was filled with suspense, perseverance, and remarkable knowledge, and it remains one of the most talked-about moments in KBC history. Not only did they conquer the final Rs 7 crore question, but they also became the only pair of siblings ever to do so, creating a record that has yet to be broken.

This throwback revisits their inspiring win, the question that changed their lives, and how the upcoming KBC Season 17 is set to carry forward the show’s legacy of changing lives.

When Achin and Sarthak Narula Created KBC History

In 2014, during Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 8, Delhi-based brothers Achin and Sarthak Narula took the Hotseat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Their journey was filled with tense moments, clever lifeline use, and precise answers. Initially aiming for just a few lakhs, their confidence grew with each question until they reached the Rs 7 crore jackpot round.

The Rs 7 Crore Question That Changed Their Lives

Question: Who commanded the 'Hector', the first British trading ship to land at Surat?

Options:

A - Paul Canning

B - William Hawkins ✅

C - Thomas Rose

D - James Lancaster

After carefully deliberating, the brothers locked in William Hawkins — the correct answer — instantly becoming the only contestants in KBC history to win Rs 7 crore.

A Decade of Persistence Before the Big Win

The Narula brothers revealed in interviews that it took them 10 years to pass KBC auditions. Their victory became a nationwide inspiration, showing that perseverance and preparation can lead to extraordinary success.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Premiere Details

The iconic show is now set to return with KBC Season 17. The season premieres on August 11, 2025, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can also catch all episodes online via SonyLIV.

The story of Achin and Sarthak Narula’s Rs 7 crore win in KBC Season 8 is more than just a game show highlight — it’s a tale of persistence, knowledge, and seizing the right opportunity. As Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 approaches, its legacy continues to inspire millions of hopeful contestants across India.

FAQ Q. Q1: Who are the only contestants to win Rs 7 crore in KBC history? A. A: Achin Narula and Sarthak Narula, brothers from Delhi, won Rs 7 crore in KBC Season 8 (2014). Q. 2: What was the Rs 7 crore question in KBC Season 8? A. A: The question was “Who commanded the 'Hector', the first British trading ship to land at Surat?” The correct answer was William Hawkins. Q. Q3: How long did it take the Narula brothers to get on KBC? A. A: It took them 10 years to pass the auditions. Q. Q4: When will Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 start? A. A: Season 17 will start on August 11, 2025, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and streaming on SonyLIV.

