Kennedy OTT Release Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Crime Thriller Online

Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed neo-noir crime thriller Kennedy is finally set for its much-awaited India release. After earning international recognition and a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, the film will bypass theatres and premiere directly on OTT, giving Indian audiences a chance to stream it from the comfort of their homes.

Kennedy OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

The makers officially announced onFebruary 4, 2026, that Kennedy will stream exclusively on ZEE5.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

Availability: India (with a valid ZEE5 subscription)

Director Anurag Kashyap shared the news on social media, describing the film as “darker, deadlier, and undeniably Kashyap,” confirming its long-awaited homecoming after a celebrated festival run.

About Kennedy: International Journey and Recognition

Kennedy first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation from audiences and critics alike. Following its festival success, the film was released digitally on Letterboxd Video Store in December 2025, before locking its official India OTT premiere on ZEE5.

The film marks Anurag Kashyap’s third collaboration with Rahul Bhat, after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022).

Kennedy Cast and Characters

The film features a powerful ensemble cast led by Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone:

Rahul Bhat as Kennedy / Uday Shetty

Sunny Leone as Charlie

Megha Burman as Anuradha

Mohit Takalkar as Rasheed Khan

Abhilash Thapliyal as Chandan

Shrikant Yadav, Kurush Deboo, Karishma Modi, and Aamir Dalvi in supporting roles

The performances, especially Rahul Bhat’s portrayal of a troubled anti-hero, have been widely praised.

Kennedy Story and Plot Details

Kennedy follows the haunting journey of an insomniac former police officer who has been presumed dead for years. Living in the shadows, he secretly operates within a deeply corrupt system while navigating multiple identities. As he battles sleeplessness, guilt, and moral decay, his search for redemption becomes the emotional core of the narrative.

The film blends neo-noir aesthetics, psychological depth, and political undertones, staying true to Anurag Kashyap’s signature storytelling style.

Languages and Streaming Options

Audio Languages: Hindi and English

Subtitles: English

This makes Kennedy accessible to a wider audience, including international viewers who prefer subtitled content.

Kennedy: Production Details

Director & Writer: Anurag Kashyap

Producers: Ranjan Singh, Kabir Ahuja

Production House: Good Bad Films

Presented By: Zee Studios

Why Kennedy Is a Must-Watch on OTT

With its gritty narrative, layered characters, and festival-backed acclaim, Kennedy stands out as one of the most anticipated Indian OTT releases of 2026. Fans of dark crime dramas and Anurag Kashyap’s cinema can look forward to a bold, uncompromising film experience when it arrives on ZEE5 this February.

