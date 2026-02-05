Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Date, Platform, Cast and Plot Details

After a successful theatrical run, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is gearing up for its digital premiere. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the romantic comedy has struck a chord with audiences who enjoy modern love stories blended with emotional depth. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and backed by Dharma Productions, the film follows a contemporary enemies-to-lovers narrative set across international and Indian locations.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Date and Streaming Timeline
The film was released theatrically on December 25, 2025, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Following its cinema run, the makers have planned a two-phase digital release strategy.
OTT Rental Release Date: February 5, 2026
OTT Free Streaming Date: February 19, 2026
Viewers will initially be able to rent the film before it becomes available for all subscribers later in the month.
Where to Watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Online
The official OTT streaming partner for the film is Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be available for rental on Prime Video starting February 5, followed by free streaming for subscribers from February 19, 2026.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Plot: A Modern Romance with Old-School Heart
The film revolves around Rehaan “Ray” Mehra, a successful wedding planner based in Los Angeles who believes in casual relationships and modern love. Raised by his independent single mother, Ray avoids emotional commitments and prefers to keep things uncomplicated.
His outlook changes during a luxury yacht cruise in Croatia, where he meets Rumi Vardhan, an aspiring writer from Agra. Rumi believes in soulful connections, old-school romance, and lasting love inspired by classic Bollywood films.
What begins as playful banter gradually turns into a deeper emotional bond during their ten-day journey. However, personal beliefs, career ambitions, and family expectations soon challenge their relationship, forcing the two to part ways with the hope of finding their way back to each other.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Cast and Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast led by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday:
Kartik Aaryan as Rehaan “Ray” Mehra
Ananya Panday as Rumi Vardhan
Neena Gupta as Pinky Mehra (Ray’s mother)
Jackie Shroff as Wardhan Singh (Rumi’s father)
Tiku Talsania as Shashtriji
Grusha Kapoor as Mrs Bhatia
Lokesh Mittal as Mr Bhatia
Raghav Binani as Sunny
Gaurav Pandey as Luv
Chandni Bhabhda as Jia
The supporting cast adds humour and emotional weight to the central love story.
Director, Production and Creative Team
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, known for his emotionally grounded storytelling. The film is produced under the Dharma Productions banner, reinforcing its polished visual style and character-driven narrative.
This project also marks Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s second collaboration, following their earlier film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Why Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Is Worth Watching on OTT
With its mix of international locations, relatable relationship conflicts, and charming performances, the film appeals to fans of light-hearted yet emotionally resonant romantic comedies. The contrasting ideologies of its lead characters make the story engaging, while the supporting cast adds warmth and humour.
The OTT release offers viewers a perfect opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of home, making it an ideal weekend watch for rom-com lovers.
Also Read:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Do Ray and Rumi Get a Happy Ending?
De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Singh’s Rom-Com Online
Dhurandhar Enters Rs 1000 Crore Club, Becomes One of the Highest-Grossing Indian Films Ever