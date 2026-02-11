Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Contestants List: Rumoured Names, Host, Premiere Update & Streaming Details

The much-awaited stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is officially returning with Season 15. After a gap in 2025 that sparked speculation about the show’s future, the makers have confirmed its comeback with Rohit Shetty once again taking charge as host. A promotional clip announcing the new season has surfaced online, reigniting excitement among fans.
While the official contestant list has not yet been revealed, several celebrity names are already being discussed across media platforms. Here is everything we know so far about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 contestants, premiere details and streaming information.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Confirmed With Rohit Shetty as Host
Rohit Shetty, known for his high-octane action films and signature stunt-based format, will return as the host for Season 15. The announcement comes after concerns that the show might have been discontinued following production issues in 2025.
During his appearance on Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty had assured fans that the stunt-based reality show would make a comeback. The recently released promotional clip has now confirmed that the new season is in production, though the official launch date is still awaited.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Rumoured Contestant List
Although the makers have not officially disclosed the final lineup, several celebrity names are being widely speculated as potential contestants.
Rumoured Participants Include:
Gaurav Khanna – Winner of Bigg Boss 19
Farrhana Bhatt – Bigg Boss 19 runner-up
Avinash Mishra
Chum Darang
Digvijay Rathee
Shrutika Arjun
Orry
Manisha Rani
Among these names, Farrhana Bhatt had earlier expressed her willingness to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi following her stint on Bigg Boss 19, stating that it would be the only reality show she would consider joining.
However, it is important to note that none of these names have been officially confirmed by the channel or production team.
Shooting Location and Production Status
The shooting schedule for Season 15 was initially planned for mid-2025. However, production-related complications led to a temporary delay, raising doubts about the show’s future.
Now that the issues have reportedly been resolved, the show is back in active production. Details regarding the international shooting location, which has traditionally been a highlight of the series, are yet to be disclosed.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Premiere Date and OTT Streaming Platform
While the exact premiere date has not been announced, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to air soon on Colors TV in its regular time slot.
For digital viewers, the show will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar, subject to an active subscription.
Previous Season Winner and Fan Expectations
The previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by Karan Veer Mehra, who impressed audiences with his fearless performances. With Season 15 officially confirmed, expectations are high for even more daring stunts, competitive challenges and dramatic eliminations.
The show’s return has generated significant buzz, especially given the rumoured participation of popular reality TV personalities.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is officially on its way, with Rohit Shetty returning as host. Although the final contestant list is yet to be announced, several prominent names from the reality television circuit are being speculated. As fans await confirmation, excitement continues to build around the upcoming season.
Stay tuned for official updates regarding the premiere date, confirmed contestants and shooting location of one of India’s most popular stunt-based reality shows.
