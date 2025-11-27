Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer Out: Kapil Sharma Returns With a Multi-Marriage Comedy of Errors

The much-awaited trailer of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has finally been unveiled, marking Kapil Sharma’s return to cinema with a chaotic, humour-filled entertainer. The sequel to his 2015 hit takes the central premise to new extremes as Kapil once again finds himself entangled in multiple accidental marriages, religious conversions, and a series of frantic cover-ups.

The trailer was launched on November 26, 2025, at a grand event in Mumbai with the entire cast in attendance, and the film is all set for a theatrical release on December 12, 2025.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Release Date and Production Details

The comedy film is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production.

The release date has been officially locked for December 12, 2025, positioning the movie as one of the month’s major family entertainers.

Storyline: Kapil Sharma Caught in a Web of Accidental Marriages

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 follows Kapil Sharma’s character, whose straightforward intention of marrying the woman he loves spirals into absolute chaos. In a desperate attempt to win her over, he keeps taking on different identities—Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and even Sikh—only to mistakenly marry three women belonging to different religions.

The trailer opens with Kapil confessing to a priest, played by the late Asrani, saying:

“I loved a girl for whom I became Muslim from a Hindu and then a Christian, but still didn’t get her. Instead, I got three wives from these faiths.”

From juggling religious rituals to maintaining separate households under different names, his life becomes a comedy of survival. Matters escalate when a strict cop, played by Sushant Singh, starts searching for a man involved in multiple marriages. The film then hints at Kapil attempting yet another wedding, this time under Sikh rituals with his love interest.

The sequel promises high-energy humour, mistaken identities, rapid-fire dialogues, and the signature comic timing Kapil is known for.

Cast: Kapil Sharma Leads a Star-Studded Ensemble

The film boasts a vibrant ensemble cast featuring:

Kapil Sharma

Hira Warina

Tridha Choudhury

Parul Gulati

Ayesha Khan

Manjot Singh

Jamie Lever

Smita Jaykar

Supriya Shukla

Asrani

Akhilendra Mishra

Vipin Sharma

Sushant Singh

The trailer launch event saw major cast members—including Kapil Sharma, Jamie Lever, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, and Manjot Singh—making stylish appearances and interacting with the media.

Trailer Launch Event Highlights

The trailer was released at an elaborate event in Mumbai, attended by the cast and crew. Kapil Sharma’s return to film comedy generated significant buzz, while the cast’s presence added glamour to the evening.

Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Jamie Lever, and Tridha Choudhury turned heads with their sartorial choices, while the presence of veteran actors such as Akhilendra Mishra and Asrani brought nostalgic charm to the occasion.

What to Expect From the Film

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is positioned as a high-spirited comedy designed for family audiences. With Kapil Sharma’s unmatched comic energy, a quirky plot revolving around multi-faith marriages, and the return of the mistaken-identity formula, the film aims to be one of the biggest laugh riots of the year.

