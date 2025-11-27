Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Trailer and Everything to Know About Tisca Chopra’s Directorial Debut

ZEE5 is set to premiere Saali Mohabbat, one of its most anticipated original films of the year, on December 12, 2025. Marking Tisca Chopra’s debut as a feature-film director, the psychological thriller stars Radhika Apte in a riveting role that has already garnered critical praise at international festivals, including IFFI and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.
With its chilling atmosphere, layered characters and sharp examination of hidden domestic conflicts, the film promises a fresh voice in the Indian thriller space.
Saali Mohabbat OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Where to Watch: ZEE5 (also available via OTTplay Premium)
Format: Direct-to-digital premiere
The film will stream exclusively on ZEE5. Viewers will require a subscription to watch the title upon its digital release.
What is Saali Mohabbat About? Plot Overview
Saali Mohabbat unfolds in the quiet, seemingly idyllic town of Fursatgarh, where Smita (played by Radhika Apte) leads an unassuming life as a sheltered homemaker. Her routine is shattered when a double murder shakes the village, dragging her into the centre of an investigation that exposes festering secrets, fractured relationships and long-buried emotional wounds.
Tisca Chopra crafts the thriller as an intimate whodunit, exploring:
The psychological unravelling of a woman surrounded by suspicion
the heavy silences and unspoken truths within relationships
The blurred line between vulnerability and inner strength
Through shifting perspectives and deliberate ambiguity, the narrative challenges viewers to question Smita’s innocence, motives and the unsettling forces at play around her.
Cast and Characters of Saali Mohabbat
The film brings together an impressive ensemble of actors:
Radhika Apte as Smita
Divyenndu Sharma
Anurag Kashyap
Anshumaan Pushkar
Sharat Saxena
Sauraseni Maitra
Kusha Kapila (special appearance)
Produced by Jio Studios and Stage5 Production (headed by Manish Malhotra), Saali Mohabbat is supported by a strong technical team, including cinematographer Vidushi Tiwari.
RADHIKA APTE - DIVYENNDU: 'SAALI MOHABBAT' TRAILER OUT NOW – PREMIERES 12 DEC 2025 ON ZEE5... The #SaaliMohabbatTrailer is here – with #RadhikaApte serving cold revenge and #Divyenndu bringing his signature unhinged charm.#SaaliMohabbat is produced by #JyotiDeshpande,… pic.twitter.com/J3f1hzDt2Q— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2025
Saali Mohabbat Trailer: A First Look at the Psychological Tension
The official trailer sets a haunting tone, beginning with serene visuals of Smita’s quiet domestic life before cutting sharply to the chaos that follows the murder. Critics and fans have praised the teaser for its ability to unsettle without revealing too much.
Key Insights from the Cast
Radhika Apte described Smita’s world as one filled with “unsettling stillness,” adding that the character balances quiet fragility with hidden resilience. She credited Tisca Chopra with guiding her into the “tension beneath the calm.”
Divyenndu Sharma highlighted Chopra’s understated directorial approach, noting that “silences speak louder than words” in this emotionally charged narrative.
Why Saali Mohabbat Is Generating Buzz
The film has built strong anticipation for several reasons:
1. Tisca Chopra’s Directorial Debut
After acclaimed acting and writing work, Chopra steps behind the camera with a story that blends psychological complexity and atmospheric tension.
2. Festival Recognition
Early screenings at IFFI and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival earned positive reactions, especially for its narrative structure and Apte’s performance.
3. A Distinctly Female Perspective
Chopra explores the intimate fractures within relationships and the moment a woman confronts her truth, offering a voice rarely seen in mainstream thrillers.
Production and Behind-the-Scenes
Producers: Manish Malhotra, Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra
Studio: Jio Studios, Stage5 Production
Cinematography: Vidushi Tiwari
The film uses dual timelines and atmospheric sound design to elevate the suspense.
Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Final Details
Premiere Date: December 12, 2025
Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Genre: Thriller / Mystery / Psychological Drama
Director: Tisca Chopra
With its emotional intensity, gripping mystery and compelling performances, Saali Mohabbat promises to be one of ZEE5’s standout releases of the year.
