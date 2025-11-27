Subscribe

Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Trailer and Everything to Know About Tisca Chopra’s Directorial Debut

Tisca Chopra’s directorial debut, Saali Mohabbat, starring Radhika Apte, is set for its digital premiere on ZEE5 on December 12, 2025. The psychological thriller, which earned acclaim at IFFI and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival,

Saali Mohabbat OTT Release

ZEE5 is set to premiere Saali Mohabbat, one of its most anticipated original films of the year, on December 12, 2025. Marking Tisca Chopra’s debut as a feature-film director, the psychological thriller stars Radhika Apte in a riveting role that has already garnered critical praise at international festivals, including IFFI and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

With its chilling atmosphere, layered characters and sharp examination of hidden domestic conflicts, the film promises a fresh voice in the Indian thriller space.

Saali Mohabbat OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

Release Date: December 12, 2025
Where to Watch: ZEE5 (also available via OTTplay Premium)
Format: Direct-to-digital premiere

The film will stream exclusively on ZEE5. Viewers will require a subscription to watch the title upon its digital release.

What is Saali Mohabbat About? Plot Overview

Saali Mohabbat unfolds in the quiet, seemingly idyllic town of Fursatgarh, where Smita (played by Radhika Apte) leads an unassuming life as a sheltered homemaker. Her routine is shattered when a double murder shakes the village, dragging her into the centre of an investigation that exposes festering secrets, fractured relationships and long-buried emotional wounds.

Tisca Chopra crafts the thriller as an intimate whodunit, exploring:

  • The psychological unravelling of a woman surrounded by suspicion

  • the heavy silences and unspoken truths within relationships

  • The blurred line between vulnerability and inner strength

Through shifting perspectives and deliberate ambiguity, the narrative challenges viewers to question Smita’s innocence, motives and the unsettling forces at play around her.

Cast and Characters of Saali Mohabbat

The film brings together an impressive ensemble of actors:

  • Radhika Apte as Smita

  • Divyenndu Sharma

  • Anurag Kashyap

  • Anshumaan Pushkar

  • Sharat Saxena

  • Sauraseni Maitra

  • Kusha Kapila (special appearance)

Produced by Jio Studios and Stage5 Production (headed by Manish Malhotra), Saali Mohabbat is supported by a strong technical team, including cinematographer Vidushi Tiwari.

Saali Mohabbat Trailer: A First Look at the Psychological Tension

The official trailer sets a haunting tone, beginning with serene visuals of Smita’s quiet domestic life before cutting sharply to the chaos that follows the murder. Critics and fans have praised the teaser for its ability to unsettle without revealing too much.

Key Insights from the Cast

Radhika Apte described Smita’s world as one filled with “unsettling stillness,” adding that the character balances quiet fragility with hidden resilience. She credited Tisca Chopra with guiding her into the “tension beneath the calm.”

Divyenndu Sharma highlighted Chopra’s understated directorial approach, noting that “silences speak louder than words” in this emotionally charged narrative.

Why Saali Mohabbat Is Generating Buzz

The film has built strong anticipation for several reasons:

1. Tisca Chopra’s Directorial Debut

After acclaimed acting and writing work, Chopra steps behind the camera with a story that blends psychological complexity and atmospheric tension.

2. Festival Recognition

Early screenings at IFFI and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival earned positive reactions, especially for its narrative structure and Apte’s performance.

3. A Distinctly Female Perspective

Chopra explores the intimate fractures within relationships and the moment a woman confronts her truth, offering a voice rarely seen in mainstream thrillers.

Production and Behind-the-Scenes

  • Producers: Manish Malhotra, Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra

  • Studio: Jio Studios, Stage5 Production

  • Cinematography: Vidushi Tiwari

The film uses dual timelines and atmospheric sound design to elevate the suspense.

Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Final Details

Premiere Date: December 12, 2025
Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Genre: Thriller / Mystery / Psychological Drama
Director: Tisca Chopra

With its emotional intensity, gripping mystery and compelling performances, Saali Mohabbat promises to be one of ZEE5’s standout releases of the year.

