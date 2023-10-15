This Week's OTT Releases: From 'Mission: Impossible' to 'Sultan of Delhi' - Must-Watch Movies and Web Series

This Week's OTT Releases: As the weekend approaches, prepare to be entertained by a diverse array of releases on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. These upcoming films, web series, and even a reality show are sure to keep you engaged and enthralled. Let's dive into what's in store.

A Good Day To Be A Dog

In "A Good Day To Be A Dog," we are introduced to Han Hae Na, a high school teacher harboring a remarkable family secret. For generations, her family has grappled with a peculiar curse resulting from an ancestor's mistake. The consequence of this curse is truly unique—whenever Han Hae Na is kissed, she undergoes a transformation into a dog. This engaging drama, featuring stars Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young, offers a captivating narrative that delves into the complexities of her life.

This heartwarming story unfolds on Netflix and is scheduled for release on October 11, 2023. If you're a fan of intriguing family sagas and touching dramas, this is one to mark on your watchlist.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping experience with "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." In this action-packed thriller, we witness the indomitable Ethan Hunt, portrayed by the iconic Tom Cruise, leading his IMF team in a relentless battle. Their mission: to thwart the sinister plans of a rogue AI entity known as "the Entity" that threatens to fall into the wrong hands.

Alongside Tom Cruise, the film features a stellar cast including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. The heart-pounding action sequences and suspenseful plot will keep you on the edge of your seat. You can catch the action on Amazon Prime Video, with the release date set for October 11, 2023.

Sultan of Delhi

For enthusiasts of period dramas and crime thrillers, "Sultan of Delhi" offers an intriguing narrative. The story unfolds the journey of Arjun Bhatia, who becomes embroiled in power struggles, displays unwavering courage, and battles treachery and unquenchable greed. The stellar ensemble cast, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, and Nishant Dahiya, ensures a captivating cinematic experience.

This epic tale can be enjoyed on Disney+ Hotstar and is set to release on October 13, 2023. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of period settings, crime, and gripping thrills.

Everybody Loves Diamonds

"Everybody Loves Diamonds" takes you on a comical heist adventure involving a clever group of Italian thieves attempting to outwit high-level security systems and make off with millions of euros worth of precious diamonds. The film's star, Kim Rossi Stuart, adds a touch of humor and charisma to this heist comedy.

This amusing caper is available on Amazon Prime Video and is scheduled for release on October 13, 2023. If you enjoy heist comedies and clever schemes, this film promises a delightful ride.

Bigg Boss 17

Reality TV enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated "Bigg Boss 17." This season introduces a diverse mix of contestants, including former journalist Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Manasvi Mamgai, as reported by the media. The iconic Salman Khan returns as the show's host, with the full list of participants yet to be announced.

Starting on October 15, 2023, on JioCinema, "Bigg Boss 17" guarantees drama, intrigue, and unexpected twists that the series is known for. Reality TV fans won't want to miss this!

Mark Antony

"Mark Antony" is a unique story that revolves around a scientist's discovery of a remarkable phone that allows its users to alter history by making a single call to the past each day. The film stars Vishal and S. J. Suryah, promising a blend of action and comedy as the consequences of this incredible invention unfold.

You can witness the time-altering adventures of "Mark Antony" on Prime Video, with the release date set for October 13, 2023. If you're intrigued by the idea of rewriting history through phone calls, this action-comedy is one to watch.

Prema Vimanam

"Prema Vimanam" embarks on an endearing journey with two young village children striving to fulfill their dream of flying in an airplane. This comedy-drama-romance offers a heartwarming narrative, featuring Vennela Kishore and Sangeeth Shobhan in the lead roles.

The film will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from October 13, 2023. If you're in the mood for a touching and inspirational story about youthful aspirations, "Prema Vimanam" should be on your watchlist.

Kasargold

A tale of mystery and intrigue, "Kasargold" delves into the disappearance of stolen gold following an accident involving Alby and his girlfriend, Nancy. The film boasts a talented cast, including Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Malavika Sreenath, and it promises a compelling drama.

To uncover the secrets behind the missing gold, tune in to Netflix, where "Kasargold" is set for release on October 13, 2023. Fans of thrilling mysteries and dramatic twists will find this film an engaging watch.

The Burial

Based on a true story, "The Burial" unfolds a riveting courtroom drama. The plot centers on a personal injury attorney who assists a funeral home owner in a lawsuit against a major funeral home corporation. The film stars Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, and Jurnee Smollett, ensuring a powerhouse performance.

This courtroom drama is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, scheduled for release on October 13, 2023. If you appreciate legal thrillers with real-world inspiration, "The Burial" is a must-see.

Goosebumps

"Goosebumps" presents a comical horror tale that follows five high school students who must band together to confront supernatural powers that they inadvertently unleash upon their community. With a cast featuring Jack Black, R. L. Stine, and Odeya Rush, the film combines humor and scares for an entertaining experience.

To enjoy the spine-tingling fun, head to Disney+ Hotstar, where "Goosebumps" is set to release on October 13, 2023. If you relish a blend of comedy and horror, this film will provide the perfect mix of chills and laughs.