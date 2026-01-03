Korean Dramas Releasing in January 2026 on OTT: Complete List, Release Dates & Platforms

Korean dramas continue to dominate global OTT platforms with compelling storytelling, high production values, and star-studded casts. January 2026 opens the year with an exciting slate of new K-dramas across genres such as legal fantasy, romantic comedy, historical romance, workplace drama, and fantasy love stories.
From Netflix and HBO Max to Rakuten Viki and Amazon Prime Video, several highly anticipated Korean series are set to premiere this month. Here is a detailed guide to the top Korean dramas releasing in January 2026, including their release dates, streaming platforms, and plot details.
Top Korean Dramas Premiering in January 2026 on OTT
|Korean Drama Title
|Release Date
|Streaming Platform
|The Judge Returns
|January 2, 2026
|HBO Max
|To My Beloved Thief
|January 3, 2026
|Rakuten Viki
|Spring Fever
|January 5, 2026
|Amazon Prime Video
|No Tail to Tell
|January 16, 2026
|Netflix
|Can This Love Be Translated?
|January 16, 2026
|Netflix
|Undercover Miss Hong
|January 17, 2026
|Netflix
|Positively Yours
|January 17, 2026
|Rakuten Viki
1. The Judge Returns – Legal Fantasy K-Drama on HBO Max
Release Date: January 2, 2026
Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Opening January’s K-drama lineup, The Judge Returns blends courtroom drama with fantasy elements. The story revolves around Judge Lee, a man who firmly believes justice can prevail within the legal system. After defying powerful superiors and sentencing a conglomerate chairman to life imprisonment, he is mysteriously killed.
However, his death may be linked to secrets he overheard during his childhood. Starring Ji Sung, Park Hee-soon, and Won Jin-ah, the drama promises intense courtroom conflicts, moral dilemmas, and time-bending storytelling.
2. To My Beloved Thief – Historical Romance with a Twist
Release Date: January 3, 2026
Streaming Platform: Rakuten Viki
To My Beloved Thief is a period romantic drama that explores love born under unusual circumstances. The series follows a kind-hearted prince who secretly solves crimes and falls in love with a doctor who leads a double life as a righteous thief.
The narrative takes an unexpected turn with a body-swap element, adding mystery and emotional depth. Balancing romance, intrigue, and character-driven storytelling, this drama stands out as a calm yet captivating watch.
3. Spring Fever – Romantic Comedy About New Beginnings
Release Date: January 5, 2026
Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Lee Joo-bin, Spring Fever is a romantic comedy centered on healing, relationships, and fresh starts. The story follows a private investigator hired to track an unfaithful husband, only to find himself entangled in complicated emotions involving both the target and the man’s lover.
With a mix of romance, emotional growth, and modern relationship dilemmas, Spring Fever offers a refreshing take on love and second chances.
4. No Tail to Tell – Fantasy Romance on Netflix
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Streaming Platform: Netflix
No Tail to Tell is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon. The series follows a nine-tailed fox (gumiho) who unexpectedly becomes human and must learn to navigate emotions, relationships, and life without supernatural powers.
Blending mythology, humour, and heartfelt storytelling, the drama explores what it truly means to be human, making it one of Netflix’s most anticipated Korean releases this month.
5. Can This Love Be Translated? – Global Rom-Com with Star Cast
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Can This Love Be Translated? is a romantic comedy with an international setting. The drama stars Kim Seon-ho, Go Youn-jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo-sung, and Lee Yi-dam.
The story follows a celebrity and her interpreter who travel across countries while filming a TV show. As language barriers blur emotional boundaries, their feelings become increasingly difficult to translate. Filled with misunderstandings, humour, and emotional growth, this rom-com adds a global flavour to Netflix’s January lineup.
6. Undercover Miss Hong – Workplace Comedy Set in the 1990s
Release Date: January 17, 2026
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Starring Park Shin-hye, Go Kyung-pyo, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Cho Han-gyeol, Undercover Miss Hong is a workplace comedy set in the late 1990s.
The drama follows Hong Geum-bo, an elite securities supervisor in his 30s who disguises himself as a junior employee in his 20s to investigate suspicious financial activities within a securities firm. With sharp humour, office politics, and engaging character dynamics, the series promises an entertaining blend of comedy and suspense.
7. Positively Yours – Webtoon-Based Romantic Comedy
Release Date: January 17, 2026
Streaming Platform: Rakuten Viki
Based on a popular webtoon, Positively Yours is a romantic comedy that focuses on two individuals who never planned for long-term commitment. A hardworking manager’s one-night stand with her CEO leads to unexpected consequences when she discovers she is pregnant.
Combining humour, emotional conflict, and real-life challenges, the drama offers a fresh spin on classic rom-com tropes.
January 2026 delivers a diverse and strong lineup of Korean dramas across major OTT platforms. From fantasy romances and legal thrillers to workplace comedies and heartfelt rom-coms, there is something for every K-drama enthusiast.
Whether you prefer emotionally rich narratives or light-hearted entertainment, these January releases ensure the new year begins with must-watch Korean content.
