Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Tamil Musical Drama Online

Director Prabhu Solomon’s much-talked-about sequel Kumki 2 is all set to arrive on digital streaming platforms. Following its theatrical release in November 2025, the Tamil musical drama is now ready to reach home audiences through its OTT debut. Here’s everything you need to know about the Kumki 2 OTT release date, streaming platform, plot, cast, and key updates surrounding the film.
Kumki 2 OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform
Kumki 2 was released in theatres on November 15, 2025, and after completing its theatrical run, the film has made its way to OTT. The movie is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting January 3, 2026.
Interestingly, the film appeared on Prime Video a day earlier than initially reported, with the platform making no prior official announcement about the early digital release.
Where to Watch Kumki 2 Online
Viewers who missed watching the film in theatres can now stream Kumki 2 exclusively on Prime Video. The film marks the sequel to Prabhu Solomon’s critically acclaimed 2012 Tamil film Kumki, which was widely appreciated for its emotional storytelling and depiction of the bond between humans and animals.
Kumki 2 Plot: A Story of Friendship, Nature and Sacrifice
Written and directed byPrabhu Solomon, Kumki 2 is set in the 1980s and revolves around a young boy named Bhoomi, who grows up in an abusive household. He forms an inseparable bond with an elephant calf named Nila, finding comfort and companionship in the animal.
As the story progresses into their adult lives, the narrative takes a darker turn, exploring themes of sacrifice, human cruelty, tradition and the fragile relationship between humans and nature. The film also centres on Bhoomi’s attempt to save the elephant from a brutal sacrificial ritual, blending emotional drama with social commentary.
Kumki 2 Cast and Characters
The musical drama features a diverse ensemble cast led by:
Mathi as Bhoomi
Shrita Rao as Anali
Arjun Das as Paari (Antagonist)
Suzane George as Bhoomi’s mother
Athu Ithu Ethu Andrews as Khalis
Hareesh Peradi as a police officer
Srinath
Nadackal Unnikrishnan as Nila
Mathiyazhagan
V. Thiruselvam
Joshua Parisutham
Akash
Florent Pereira
M. Sasikumar as the narrator (voiceover)
Kumki 2 Box Office and Audience Response
Despite the expectations surrounding its release, Kumki 2 received mostly negative reviews from critics. The film struggled at the box office and reportedly collected around ₹1.66 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
The sequel also sparked debate within the industry, with actor Vikram Prabhu, who starred in the original Kumki, questioning the relevance of continuing the story, stating that the original film had already completed its narrative arc.
Is Kumki 2 Worth Watching on OTT?
While Kumki 2 may not have matched the impact of its predecessor, the film still offers an emotional exploration of human-animal relationships, supported by its musical elements and period setting. For viewers who appreciate nature-centric storytelling, emotional drama and Prabhu Solomon’s thematic style, Kumki 2 may be worth a watch on OTT.
With its digital release on Prime Video, audiences can now revisit the world of Kumki from the comfort of home and decide for themselves whether the sequel lives up to the legacy of the original.
Also Read:
Kalamkaval OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mammootty’s Malayalam Crime Thriller Online
Akhanda 2 OTT Release Date, Cast, Plot and Where to Watch Online
Akhanda 2 Release Postponed: Here’s Why Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Was Pulled From Theatres
Akhanda 2 OTT Deal Explained: Balakrishna’s Sequel Signs a First-of-Its-Kind Contract with Netflix