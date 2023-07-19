Kurukkan Malayalam Movie: An Anticipated Cinematic Gem Premiering on Disney+ Hotstar

Kurukkan Malayalam Movie Teaser and Trailer

A Glimpse of What's in Store The recently unveiled teaser and trailer provide a captivating sneak peek into the movie's engrossing plot and stellar performances by the talented cast, leaving viewers yearning for more.

The Digital and Satellite Rights for Kurukkan has Sold at Record Prices The film's extraordinary potential is evident as "Kurukkan Malayalam" garners substantial investments with staggering digital and satellite rights prices, reflecting the high expectations and anticipation surrounding its release.