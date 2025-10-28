Landman Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Billy Bob Thornton’s Drama Series

Taylor Sheridan’s gritty American drama Landman is returning for a second season this November. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, the series dives deep into the ruthless oil industry of Texas, exploring its entanglement with crime, corruption, and family power struggles.
After a highly acclaimed first season, Landman Season 2 promises to raise the stakes with intense storytelling, new characters, and high-voltage drama.
Landman Season 2 OTT Release Date and Platform
Fans in India can streamLandman Season 2 on JioHotstar starting November 17, 2025, while it will premiere a day earlier — November 16, 2025 — on Paramount+ in the United States.
The show is also available in India through OTTplay Premium, which offers bundled access to multiple streaming platforms.
The first season of Landman premiered in November 2024, based on Christian Wallace’s podcast “Boomtown.” Its strong reception among both critics and viewers paved the way for the series’ renewal.
About Landman: The Story So Far
Created byTaylor Sheridan, the mind behind Yellowstone, Sicario, and Hell or High Water, Landman centers on the high-stakes world of oil drilling and land management in West Texas.
The story follows Tommy Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton), a petroleum landman and the Vice President of Operations at M-Tex Oil, a company headed by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). The narrative intertwines the oil industry’s cutthroat deals with the influence of Mexican drug cartels, creating a gripping exploration of greed, loyalty, and survival.
Landman Season 2 Plot: What to Expect
Season 2 begins right after the shocking death of Monty Miller, setting off a chain of power struggles within M-Tex Oil.
Tommy Norris is thrust into a leadership position, facing immense pressure to save the company from bankruptcy amid accusations of insurance fraud and corporate corruption.
Meanwhile, Monty’s widow Cami Miller (played by Demi Moore) steps into the corporate arena, declaring herself “meaner” than her late husband. Her tense dynamic with Tommy becomes one of the central conflicts of the season.
On another front, Andy García’s character, cartel boss Galino, re-emerges with ambitions to enter the legitimate oil trade — forcing Tommy to make impossible choices between business and survival.
Adding to the chaos, Tommy’s son Cooper launches his own oil venture with a secret investor, while his ex-wife Angela Norris (Ali Larter) and daughter Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph) navigate personal and professional challenges.
Landman Season 2 Cast and New Additions
Returning cast members include:
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris
Demi Moore as Cami Miller
Ali Larter as Angela Norris
Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris
Andy García as Galino
Paulina Chavez, Mark Collie, and James Jordan
New faces joining the ensemble this season are Guy Burnet, Miriam Silverman, Stefania Spampinato, and Sam Elliott in recurring roles — adding depth to the already powerful lineup.
Critical Reception and Expectations
In its review of the first season, THE WEEK praised Sheridan’s authentic depiction of the oil industry, stating:
“It takes us deep into the inner workings of the American oil industry and introduces us to roles we usually don't hear about. Sheridan, being the thorough and passionate researcher that he is, puts us amidst some of the most well-defined characters caught in murky waters.”
With its complex character arcs and sharp writing, Landman Season 2 is expected to delve even deeper into the moral and financial turmoil of Texas’s oil empire — exposing the darker side of ambition and betrayal.
Where to Watch Landman Season 2
In India: JioHotstar
In the U.S.: Paramount+
Release Date: November 17, 2025 (India) | November 16, 2025 (U.S.)
Viewers can also revisit Landman Season 1 on JioHotstar before the second season drops to catch up on the power struggles that shaped Tommy Norris’s world.
With Taylor Sheridan’s signature storytelling, Landman Season 2 brings another explosive chapter filled with oil politics, cartel pressures, and personal vendettas.
As Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris faces betrayal and moral dilemmas, fans can expect a gripping continuation of the high-stakes world that blurs the line between power and destruction.
