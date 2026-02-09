Latest K-Dramas on OTT in February 2026: New & Ongoing K-Dramas Streaming on Netflix, Viki & More

February 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-drama lovers, with a diverse lineup of Korean series premiering and continuing across major OTT platforms. From romantic slice-of-life stories to dark thrillers and mystery-driven narratives, streaming giants like Netflix, Viki, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max are delivering must-watch content for every viewer.

If you’re wondering which Korean dramas deserve a spot on your watchlist this month, here’s a complete guide to the latest and ongoing K-dramas streaming on OTT in February 2026.

Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming in February 2026

As new releases drop and ongoing series reach crucial turning points, February offers something fresh every week. Below is a curated list of the most anticipated and currently streaming K-dramas you should not miss.

The Practical Guide to Love (2026)

Release Date: February 28, 2026

Streaming Platform:Viki

Genre: Romance, Drama

Premiering at the end of the month, The Practical Guide to Love explores modern relationships through an honest and relatable lens. The story follows a woman who embarks on blind dates with two very different men, each representing contrasting perspectives on love and commitment. As emotions grow complicated, she begins a journey of self-discovery that challenges her understanding of romance, independence, and emotional fulfillment.

Pearl in Red (2026)

Release Date: February 23, 2026

Streaming Platform: Viki

Genre: Revenge, Mystery, Drama

Pearl in Red is a gripping revenge drama centered on two women who assume false identities to bring down a powerful and corrupt family. What begins as a carefully orchestrated plan soon unravels into a dangerous game filled with secrets, betrayals, and unexpected twists. The series promises intense performances and a suspense-driven narrative that keeps viewers hooked.

In Your Radiant Season (2026)

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Streaming Platform: Disney+

Genre: Romance, Slice of Life

This upcoming Disney+ original is a heartfelt drama that focuses on healing, growth, and emotional resilience. While plot details are being kept under wraps, In Your Radiant Season is expected to explore personal relationships and life transitions, offering a warm and reflective viewing experience ideal for fans of slow-burn romance and character-driven storytelling.

The Art of Sarah (2026)

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Streaming Platform:Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

One of the most talked-about Korean thrillers of the year, The Art of Sarah follows a woman who carefully constructs a glamorous life as a luxury brand executive within Seoul’s elite circles. When a body believed to be hers is discovered, a seasoned detective begins an investigation that exposes a dark web of lies, hidden identities, and carefully buried secrets. The series blends psychological tension with social commentary on power, image, and deception.

Spring Fever (Ongoing)

Latest Episodes:

Episode 9: February 1, 2026

Episode 10: February 3, 2026

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Romance, Youth Drama

Spring Fever continues its run in February, drawing viewers into an emotionally charged story that captures youthful aspirations, love, and personal struggles. As the narrative progresses, relationships deepen and conflicts intensify, making the latest episodes pivotal for long-time viewers following the characters’ journeys.

Bloody Flower (2026)



Release Date: February 4, 2026

Streaming Platform:Disney+

Genre: Mystery, Crime, Thriller

Bloody Flower marks a major comeback for its lead actor and delivers a chilling premise. The drama revolves around a serial killer responsible for multiple deaths, yet mysteriously capable of curing incurable diseases. As law enforcement and civilians grapple with his existence, the series raises complex moral questions about justice, ethics, and humanity. Dark, intense, and thought-provoking, this thriller stands out in February’s lineup.

Our Universe (2026)

Release Date: February 4, 2026

Streaming Platforms:Viki, HBO Max

Genre: Romance, Family Drama

Our Universe presents a unique romantic setup involving two feuding in-laws forced into an unusual co-parenting arrangement for their orphaned nephew. What begins as hostility slowly transforms into emotional understanding and unexpected romance. Set against a backdrop of family conflicts and healing, the series blends warmth, humour, and heartfelt moments, making it a strong pick for romance fans.

Why February 2026 Is a Great Month for K-Drama Fans

February’s K-drama lineup reflects the growing global appeal of Korean storytelling. With genres ranging from romance and slice-of-life to crime and psychological thrillers, viewers can explore stories that are both entertaining and emotionally resonant. The availability of these dramas across multiple OTT platforms also ensures easy access for international audiences.

Whether you’re drawn to romantic narratives like The Practical Guide to Love and Our Universe, or prefer darker, suspense-filled dramas such as The Art of Sarah and Bloody Flower, February 2026 offers an impressive mix of Korean shows worth watching. With new premieres and ongoing episodes releasing throughout the month, now is the perfect time to update your OTT watchlist and dive into the latest K-dramas.

