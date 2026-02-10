Latest Malayalam Movies Releasing This Week (February 9–15, 2026): OTT and Theatrical Watchlist

Malayalam cinema is set for an eventful week between February 9 and February 15, 2026, with fresh releases arriving across OTT platforms and theatres. From a gripping crime thriller led by Nivin Pauly to socially charged dramas, dark comedy and a feel-good fantasy romance, audiences can expect a diverse lineup of stories and genres.

Advertisment

Latest Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

Baby Girl

Streaming Platform:Sony LIV

Release Date: February 12, 2026

Genre: Thriller / Crime Drama

Baby Girl marks the digital debut of a tense Malayalam thriller starring Nivin Pauly and Lijomol Jose. The story unfolds on Christmas Eve, when a newborn baby is kidnapped from the Good Shepherd Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

As the police investigation progresses, suspicion falls on several individuals, including Sanal Mathew, a hospital employee. When circumstances push him into becoming an investigator himself, the narrative shifts into a gripping pursuit of truth. The film explores responsibility, moral ambiguity and the hidden forces behind a crime that shakes the city.

Malayalam Theatrical Releases This Week

Spa

Release Platform: Theatres

Release Date: February 12, 2026

Genre: Dark Comedy

Directed by Abrid Shine, Spa presents a bold and unconventional dark comedy set against the backdrop of a spa establishment. Shruthy Menon plays the lead, portraying a spa employee caught in a volatile situation.

The film’s visuals and tone suggest a narrative driven by satire, tension and layered character dynamics. With an ensemble cast that includes Radhika Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Das, Sidharth Bharathan, Rima Dutta, Neena Kurup, Megha Thomas, Vineeth Thattil, and others, Spa promises an edgy theatrical experience.

Pennum Porattum

Release Platform: Theatres

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Genre: Social Drama / Fantasy

Pennum Porattum, directed by Rajesh Madhavan, is a socially reflective fantasy drama that tackles themes of mob justice, moral policing and collective violence.

The story revolves around a young woman and her pet dog who become targets of public outrage. What follows is a disturbing chain of events that exposes the darker instincts of society and the dangerous thrill of revenge. The film uses elements of fantasy to examine real-world social anxieties and ethical breakdowns.

Sukhamano Sukhamann

Release Platform: Theatres

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Genre: Fantasy / Romantic Drama

Starring Mathew Thomas, Sukhamano Sukhamann is a light-hearted Malayalam film infused with magical realism. The narrative follows Theo, a lonely young man struggling with isolation and a lack of meaningful relationships.

A miraculous night alters his outlook on life, pushing him toward hope, connection and emotional growth. With its gentle storytelling and uplifting tone, the film is positioned as an ideal Valentine’s Day 2026 watch for audiences seeking warmth and positivity.

Malayalam Movie Releases This Week: Quick Overview

Between February 9 and 15, 2026, Malayalam cinema offers:

A high-stakes crime thriller making its OTT debut

Three theatrical releases spanning dark comedy, social fantasy and romantic magical realism

Whether you prefer watching from home or heading to theatres, this week’s Malayalam releases cater to a wide spectrum of viewers.

Also Read:

Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New South Indian Movies and Series to Stream

Latest Malayalam Releases This Week (December 8–14, 2025): New Movies on Manorama Max, Theatres, and More