Latest Malayalam Releases This Week (December 8–14, 2025): New Movies on Manorama Max, Theatres, and More

A new week brings an exciting lineup of Malayalam releases across theatres and streaming platforms, including Manorama Max. This week’s slate is led by two strong women-centric films—one arriving in theatres and another premiering online—along with a re-release of a beloved classic and a long-delayed theatrical title finally hitting screens.

From Feminichi Fathima and Rachel to Ambalamukkile Visheshangal and the re-release of Summer in Bethlehem, here is your complete guide to Malayalam films releasing between December 8 and December 14, 2025.

Latest Malayalam Releases This Week

Title Platform Release Date Genre Feminichi Fathima Manorama Max Dec 12 Social Drama Rachel Theatrical Dec 12 Revenge Drama / Thriller Ambalamukkile Visheshangal Theatrical Dec 12 Family Drama / Comedy Summer in Bethlehem (Re-release) Theatrical Dec 12 Family Drama / Romance

Streaming on Manorama Max

Feminichi Fathima

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Social Drama

Feminichi Fathima follows the quiet yet turbulent life of Fathima, a woman whose only priority has always been her family. When her mattress—a seemingly insignificant part of her everyday life—gets damaged, and no one in the household is willing to replace it, she confronts a harsh truth about her role and value within the family.

Constant reminders of her “duties” and religious obligations push her deeper into emotional exhaustion. Eventually, Fathima begins a journey of self-realisation and empowerment, discovering the importance of financial freedom and self-respect.

Shamla Hamza, a Kerala State Film Award winner, leads the film with a powerful performance.

Movies in Theatres This Week

Rachel

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Revenge Drama / Thriller

Honey Rose headlines Rachel, a gritty revenge drama centred on a butcher’s daughter driven by loyalty, trauma and a burning desire for justice. Her pursuit of vengeance unfolds against a backdrop of romance, danger and unsettling truths.

The film also stars Radhika Radhakrishnan, Babu Raj, Roshan Basheer, Chandu Salimkumar, Jaffar Idukki and Dinesh Prabhakar, rounding off an intense thriller with strong emotional stakes.

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Family Drama / Comedy

After multiple delays, Gokul Suresh’s Ambalamukkile Visheshangal finally releases in theatres this week. The film features an ensemble cast including Lal, Ganapathi, Shaheen Siddique, Major Ravi, Sudheer Karamana, Murali Chand, Shaju Sreedhar, Noby Marcose, and Dharmajan Bolgatty.

Blending humour and local village politics, the film follows quirky incidents in Ambalamukku and the residents whose lives become intertwined in unexpected ways.

Summer in Bethlehem (Re-release)



Release Date: December 12

Genre: Family Drama / Romance

The 1998 classic Summer in Bethlehem returns to the big screens for a special re-release. Starring Manju Warrier, Suresh Gopi and Jayaram, the film continues to be a cherished favourite among Malayalam audiences.

The story revolves around Ravishankar, who pretends to be the owner of his friend Dennis’ farmhouse when relatives arrive for a vacation. As the cousins settle in, the two men try to unravel the mystery of Ravishankar’s secret admirer.

The re-release offers fans a chance to relive the nostalgia of one of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic films.

Editor’s Picks – Malayalam Must-Watch Titles of the Week

Feminichi Fathima (Manorama Max)

A poignant exploration of patriarchy, agency and self-worth, powered by Shamla Hamza’s deeply moving performance.

Rachel (Theatrical)

A fierce revenge thriller carried by Honey Rose’s intense portrayal of a woman fighting for justice.

Summer in Bethlehem (Re-release)

A nostalgic revisit to one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved classics.

The week of December 8–14, 2025, brings a strong mix of emotional dramas, powerful women-centric narratives, long-awaited theatrical releases and the revival of a timeless classic. Whether you prefer streaming at home or catching the latest releases on the big screen, this week offers something engaging for every Malayalam cinema lover.

