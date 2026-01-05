Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week : New South Indian Movies and Series to Stream

The second week of January 2026 brings an exciting slate of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases, with big-ticket films and popular series arriving across platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video, Sun NXT and ETV Win.

Advertisment

This week’s South Indian streaming lineup blends action-packed sequels, investigative thrillers, socially reflective dramas and dark comedy narratives. Key highlights include Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2, the return of the female-led crime series Constable Kanakam Season 2, and Kavin’s Tamil heist thriller Mask.

New South OTT Releases This Week (January 8–14, 2026)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Constable Kanakam Season 2 Telugu ETV Win Jan 8 Crime / Drama Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam Telugu Netflix Jan 9 Action / Spiritual Drama Angammal Tamil Sun NXT Jan 9 Social Drama Mask Tamil ZEE5 Jan 9 Dark Comedy / Heist Thriller Balti Malayalam Prime Video Jan 9 Sports / Action Drama

New Telugu OTT Releases This Week

Constable Kanakam Season 2

Release Date: January 8, 2026

Streaming Platform:ETV Win

Genre: Crime Drama

Varsha Bollamma reprises her role as Constable Kanakam in the second season of this women-centric crime series. Following the mysterious events of the first season, the new chapter focuses on uncovering the truth behind Chandrika’s disappearance. With deeper emotional stakes and escalating investigations, the series continues to explore crime through a grounded, socially relevant lens. Megha Lekha, Rajeev Kanakala and Srinivas Avasarala also play key roles.

Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Streaming Platform:Netflix

Genre: Action / Spiritual Drama

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as Akhanda, the fierce Aghora, in this high-budget sequel directed by Boyapati Sreenu. When a new national threat emerges, Akhanda steps in once again to protect the people. Featuring Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshaali Malhotra, the film blends mass action with spiritual undertones and grand visuals.

New Tamil OTT Releases This Week

Angammal

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Streaming Platform:Sun NXT

Genre: Social Drama

Angammal tells the story of an elderly woman who quietly resists societal pressure to conform to modern expectations. When her son insists she change her traditional appearance ahead of a family visit, her silent defiance sparks a powerful conversation about dignity, autonomy and cultural identity. Geetha Kailasam delivers a restrained yet impactful performance, supported by Saran Shakthi and Bharani.

Mask

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Dark Comedy / Heist Thriller

Kavin headlines this Tamil heist thriller as a clever private detective drawn into a high-stakes investigation involving stolen crores. Andrea Jeremiah plays a morally complex antagonist, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Kavin. Directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, Mask balances humour, suspense and character-driven storytelling.

New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

Balti

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Sports / Action Drama

Set in a border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Balti revolves around local kabaddi players caught in a violent conflict with ruthless moneylenders. Shane Nigam stars as Udayan, with Preethi Asrani as his love interest. The film also features Selvaraghavan, Poornima Indrajith and Alphonse Puthren. While its theatrical run was modest, the film gained attention for its gritty setting and viral music.

Editor’s Picks – Top South Indian OTT Releases This Week

Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam (Netflix)

A mass entertainer that blends action, mythology and star power.

Constable Kanakam Season 2 (ETV Win)

A rare female-led crime series that continues to build suspense and emotional depth.

Mask (ZEE5)

A stylish Tamil heist thriller with dark humour and strong performances.

The second week of January 2026 delivers a diverse mix of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam OTT releases, ranging from action-heavy sequels and investigative dramas to socially driven narratives and sports-based stories. With fresh content arriving across major platforms, South Indian cinema fans have plenty of new titles to explore this week.

Also Read:

Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (December 16–22, 2025): New South Indian Movies and Series to Watch Online

Premante OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Priyadarshi and Anandhi’s Romantic Comedy Online

Latest Malayalam Releases This Week (December 8–14, 2025): New Movies on Manorama Max, Theatres, and More