Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 8–14, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and More

The second week of December 2025 brings an exciting mix of global dramas, Indian originals, thrillers, comedies and franchise favourites across Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and ZEE5. From Benoit Blanc’s return in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery to light-hearted entertainers like Single Papa, this week promises variety for every streaming mood.

Whether you're looking for gripping mysteries, high-stakes anime battles, emotional dramas or feel-good family titles, here’s your complete guide to everything streaming between December 8 and 14, 2025.

Latest OTT Releases This Week

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Badly in Love Netflix Dec 9 Reality Dating Drama Real Kashmir Football Club SonyLIV Dec 9 Sports Drama The Accident Season 2 Netflix Dec 10 Mexican Thriller Record of Ragnarok Season 3 Netflix Dec 10 Anime / Action Fantasy Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 JioHotstar Dec 10 Action Fantasy Adventure The Fakenapping Netflix Dec 11 Comedy Film Man vs Baby Netflix Dec 11 Comedy Series Had I Not Seen the Sun Part 2 Netflix Dec 11 Mystery Romance Single Papa Netflix Dec 12 Family Comedy Drama City of Shadows Netflix Dec 12 Crime Thriller Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix Dec 12 Mystery Crime Film The Great Shamsuddin Family JioHotstar Dec 12 Family Comedy Drama Saali Mohabbat ZEE5 Dec 12 Suspense Thriller

New Streaming on Netflix

Badly in Love

Release Date: December 9

Genre: Reality Dating Drama

This Japanese reality series brings together 11 former delinquents, or “yankiis,” who live together for two weeks in a mountain academy. As they navigate conflicts, vulnerabilities and budding emotions, the show explores what happens when troubled pasts meet the possibility of genuine connection.

The Accident – Season 2

Release Date: December 10

Genre: Thriller

A year after a tragic birthday incident, four families continue to grapple with trauma, secrets and revenge. As buried truths emerge, the question remains—will they choose redemption or spiral deeper into chaos?

Record of Ragnarok – Season 3

Release Date: December 10

Genre: Anime / Action Fantasy

With gods and humans tied at three wins each, the tournament edges towards its climactic stage. Expect intense showdowns, escalating stakes and explosive weaponry as both sides battle for humanity’s survival.

The Fakenapping

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Comedy Film

A Saudi comedy where Sattam, overwhelmed by debt, fakes his own kidnapping to extract money from his frugal father. But when the plan spirals out of control, chaos, confusion and unexpected twists turn his scheme upside down.

Man vs Baby

\

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Comedy Series

Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley from Man vs Bee. Hoping for a peaceful Christmas at a luxury penthouse, Trevor instead ends up caring for an abandoned baby, triggering another chain of hilariously disastrous events.

Had I Not Seen the Sun – Part 2

Release Date: December 11

Genre: Mystery Romance

Continuing the Taiwanese mystery romance, Part 2 delves into the violent events that push the protagonist towards becoming the infamous “Rainstorm Killer,” linking past tragedies with dark revelations.

Single Papa

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Kunal Kemmu stars as a newly divorced, carefree man who shocks everyone by adopting a baby. Parenthood transforms him as he navigates chaos, love and responsibility. With Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza and Prajakta Koli in key roles, the series promises warmth and humour.

City of Shadows

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Crime Thriller

A disgraced detective is pulled back into duty when a body is discovered burning atop a Gaudí landmark in Barcelona. The six-episode mini-series blends suspense, atmospheric visuals and a layered mystery.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Mystery Crime Film

The third film in the Knives Out franchise sees Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc. Teaming up with a young priest, he investigates an “impossible” murder in a gothic church in upstate New York. Featuring Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and Andrew Scott, the film promises a gripping whodunit.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Season 2

Release Date: December 10

Genre: Action Fantasy

Based on The Sea of Monsters, Percy sets out to save Grover, find the Golden Fleece and protect Camp Half-Blood from destruction. Packed with monsters, quests and young-hero drama, the second season expands the world of the beloved franchise.

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Writer Bani Ahmed’s life unravels when family disputes, emergencies and old grudges collide just as she faces a career-defining deadline. Chaos, humour and emotional revelations shape this comedic drama.

New Streaming on SonyLIV

Real Kashmir Football Club

Release Date: December 9

Genre: Sports Drama

Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, the series narrates the inspiring true story of Kashmir’s first professional football club, founded by two men who bridge sociopolitical divides to chase an audacious dream.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Saali Mohabbat

Release Date: December 12

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap headline this intense thriller about a small-town homemaker whose life falls apart after a double murder links her husband and cousin to a chilling conspiracy.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

A high-profile ensemble and a classic Benoit Blanc mystery make this the biggest release of the week.

Single Papa (Netflix)

A heartwarming, breezy family entertainer with strong performances and emotional charm.

Real Kashmir Football Club (SonyLIV)

A powerful sports drama rooted in real struggles and extraordinary determination.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Fantasy action, mythology and coming-of-age storytelling for franchise fans.

The week of December 8–14, 2025, brings a rich blend of thrillers, mysteries, comedies, anime battles, Indian originals and global blockbusters across all major streaming platforms. Whether you want edge-of-the-seat suspense, emotional depth, family-friendly fun or holiday viewing, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for every kind of viewer.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 1–7, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More

Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24–30, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and ZEE5