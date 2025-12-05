Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 1–7, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and More

The first week of December 2025 brings a strong lineup of OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV and BookMyShow Stream. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s supernatural romance Thamma to Netflix’s slate of global dramas, thrillers and feel-good films, this week offers an exciting mix across genres.

Whether you're planning a horror-comedy binge, a high-octane crime series marathon or festive holiday viewing, here’s your complete guide to the biggest OTT titles streaming between December 1 and 7.

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre The Bad Guys 2 JioHotstar Dec 1 Animated Comedy / Heist Troll 2 Netflix Dec 1 Monster Adventure Thamma Prime Video Dec 2 Horror Comedy With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Netflix Dec 3 Holiday Special My Secret Santa Netflix Dec 3 Romantic Comedy Oh. What. Fun. Prime Video Dec 3 Family Comedy / Drama The Abandons Netflix Dec 4 Western Action Series The Believers Season 2 Netflix Dec 4 Crime Thriller Fugue State 1986 Netflix Dec 4 Crime Drama Stephen Netflix Dec 5 Psychological Thriller The New Yorker at 100 Netflix Dec 5 Documentary Jay Kelly Netflix Dec 5 Comedy Drama Love and Wine Netflix Dec 5 Romantic Drama The Price of Confession Netflix Dec 5 Korean Mystery Thriller Kuttram Purindhavan SonyLIV Dec 5 Crime Drama The Great Pre-Wedding Show ZEE5 Dec 5 Comedy / Drama

New Streaming on JioHotstar

The Bad Guys 2

Release Date: December 1

Genre: Animated Comedy / Heist

The reformed criminal crew—Wolf, Shark, Snake, Tarantula and Piranha—return for another high-energy escapade. When they are framed for a series of crimes they didn’t commit, an all-female syndicate forces them to carry out one final heist. Packed with humour, slick action and fast-paced adventure, this sequel takes the chaotic gang’s exploits to a new level.

New Streaming on Netflix

Troll 2

Release Date: December 1

Genre: Monster Adventure

In this Norwegian creature feature, Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris reunite to confront a colossal troll wreaking havoc across the countryside. As ancient folklore resurfaces, the trio must join forces with an unlikely ally—another giant troll—in a desperate attempt to avert a national catastrophe.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

Release Date: December 3

Genre: Holiday Special

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, invites viewers into her festive world as she shares seasonal recipes, cherished traditions and cosy crafts. Featuring intimate moments with friends and family, the special delivers a warm and celebratory holiday atmosphere.

My Secret Santa

Release Date: December 3

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Struggling single mother Taylor disguises herself as an elderly male Santa to earn extra income at a luxury ski resort. Complications ensue when she unexpectedly develops feelings for Matthew, the resort manager, while maintaining her secret identity. Romance, confusion and festive charm blend into this lighthearted holiday tale.

The Abandons

Release Date: December 4

Genre: Western Action Series

Set in 1850s Washington, The Abandons explores the fierce land dispute between two powerful matriarch-led families—one wealthy, the other working-class but united by loyalty. Starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, this gritty Western dives deep into greed, survival and justice.

The Believers – Season 2

Release Date: December 4

Genre: Crime Thriller

The hit Thai crime series returns as three entrepreneurs are once again drawn into dangerous political scandals linked to their temple redevelopment venture. Corruption intensifies, loyalties blur and the consequences become deadlier in this riveting new chapter.

Fugue State 1986

Release Date: December 4

Genre: Crime Drama

Inspired by real events in 1980s Bogotá, this series traces the chilling friendship between a volatile war veteran and a young student. Their escalating bond leads to a horrifying act of violence, exploring themes of manipulation, trauma and moral decay.

Stephen

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Psychological Thriller

This Tamil thriller follows a psychiatrist investigating a man who calmly confesses to nine murders. As therapy sessions progress, reality twists into an unnerving psychological game that questions guilt, memory and manipulation.

The New Yorker at 100

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Documentary

Marking its centennial year, this documentary goes behind the scenes of The New Yorker magazine, offering rare access to editorial meetings, writers, cartoonists, and the fact-checking process. It celebrates the publication’s cultural impact and journalistic legacy.

Jay Kelly

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Comedy Drama

George Clooney and Adam Sandler star as a fading film icon and his long-time manager embarking on a reflective European road trip. As long-held regrets and unresolved emotions surface, the journey becomes a heartfelt meditation on fame, ageing and second chances.

Love and Wine

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Romantic Drama

A wealthy wine heir switches places with his childhood friend to discover whether love exists beyond privilege and status. This feel-good romance explores identity, sincerity and the search for genuine connection.

The Price of Confession

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Korean Mystery Thriller

Accused of murdering her husband, an art teacher is offered a sinister bargain by a mysterious stranger. To secure her freedom, she must commit a murder herself. Starring Jeon Do-yeon, Kim Go-eun and Park Hae-soo, this thriller promises morally complex twists.

New Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Thamma

Release Date: December 2

Genre: Horror Comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui headline this entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. When TV reporter Alok encounters Tadaka, a member of a supernatural tribe known as the Betaals, their bond defies ancient law. Together, they confront dark rituals, forbidden romance and an otherworldly threat that could alter humanity’s fate.

Oh. What. Fun.

Release Date: December 3

Genre: Family Comedy / Drama

Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Claire, the matriarch who single-handedly keeps Christmas traditions alive—until her family forgets to include her. Feeling unappreciated, she disappears, prompting her loved ones to rediscover her importance. A star-studded ensemble brings warmth, humour and heartfelt emotion.

New Streaming on SonyLIV

Kuttram Purindhavan

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Crime Drama

When a missing-child case spirals out of control, a retiring pharmacist finds himself entangled in a web of danger and moral ambiguity. Forced to collaborate with a police constable, he uncovers unsettling revelations that challenge notions of guilt and justice.

New Streaming on ZEE5

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Release Date: December 5

Genre: Comedy / Drama

A small-town photographer lands a dream assignment, only for disaster to strike when a memory card with a high-profile pre-wedding shoot goes missing. As he races to salvage the situation, chaos, humour and emotional stakes collide.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Thamma (Prime Video)

A supernatural romance packed with mystery, folklore and star-driven performances.

The Abandons (Netflix)

A gritty Western saga with powerful storytelling and standout leads.

Stephen (Netflix)

A tense psychological thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the end.

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

A poignant, reflective road-trip drama led by two powerhouse performers.

The week of December 1–7, 2025, brings a compelling mix of global series, festive specials, Indian dramas and star-studded movies across major OTT platforms. Whether you're in the mood for supernatural thrills, holiday warmth, political crime drama or heartfelt emotional journeys, this week’s digital releases offer something for every viewer.

