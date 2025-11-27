Latest OTT Releases This Week (November 24–30, 2025): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and ZEE5

The week of November 24–30, 2025, delivers a powerful lineup of OTT premieres across Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ and ZEE5. From the explosive return of Stranger Things with its fifth and final season to fresh documentaries, global dramas, and high-profile Indian releases, this week’s digital calendar promises something for every viewer.

Whether you’re craving sci-fi spectacle, heartwarming documentaries, crime thrillers or festive rom-coms, here’s your complete guide to every major OTT title releasing this week.

New OTT Releases This Week (November 24–30, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Netflix Nov 24 Stand-up Special Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 Netflix Nov 24 True Crime Docuseries Jingle Bell Heist Netflix Nov 26 Romantic Comedy / Heist Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Season 3) Apple TV+ Nov 26 Nature Documentary WondLa Season 3 Apple TV+ Nov 26 Animated Sci-Fi / Adventure Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Netflix Nov 27 Sci-Fi Thriller Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Netflix Nov 27 Family Comedy / Romance Born Hungry JioHotstar Nov 28 Documentary The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo Netflix Nov 28 Investigative Documentary Regai ZEE5 Nov 28 Crime Thriller

New Streaming on Netflix

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Release Date: November 24

Genre: Stand-up Special

Kevin Hart returns to the stage with a high-energy Netflix special that dives into the unpredictability of life in his forties. From unexpected injuries to midlife anxieties, Hart infuses sharp observational humour with personal storytelling as he reflects on evolving ambitions, family chaos, and the realities of ageing.

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2

Release Date: November 24

Genre: True Crime Docuseries

The hit investigative docuseries returns as the Richland County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit attempts to track down individuals who vanish under disturbing circumstances. Using body-cam footage, digital evidence and emotional interviews, Season 2 deepens its focus on complex disappearance cases and the relentless search for truth.

Jingle Bell Heist

Release Date: November 26

Genre: Romantic Comedy / Heist

Set in London on Christmas Eve, Jingle Bell Heist follows Sophia (Olivia Holt) and Nick (Connor Swindells), two struggling workers who independently attempt to rob a luxury department store—only to collide mid-heist. As an unexpected partnership forms, sparks fly amid the chaos, blending festive charm with playful romance.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

Release Date: November 27

Genre: Sci-Fi Thriller

The Hawkins gang returns for the beginning of the grand finale. Set in fall 1987, the town is now under military quarantine as Vecna resurfaces stronger than ever. Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, Lucas and the rest of the ensemble must confront their most dangerous challenge yet in what the Duffer Brothers call “eight blockbuster films’ worth of storytelling.”

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Release Date: November 27

Genre: Family Comedy / Romance

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this vibrant rom-com centres on Sunny, a tradition-loving Mumbaikar who agrees to pose as Tulsi’s partner to sabotage her ex’s wedding. What begins as a mischievous charade unravels into genuine connection as misunderstandings, chaos and heartfelt moments fill their unpredictable journey.

The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo

Release Date: November 28

Genre: Investigative Documentary

This gripping documentary reopens the debate surrounding one of the Vietnam War’s most recognisable images—the 1972 “Napalm Girl” photograph. Journalists and researchers trace the claims of a former Saigon photo editor who asserts he captured the image, igniting a two-year investigation into authorship, ethics and journalistic legacy.

New Streaming on Apple TV+

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

(Season 3)

Release Date: November 26

Genre: Nature Documentary

Narrated by Tom Hiddleston and produced by Jon Favreau, this visually rich third season transports viewers to the Pleistocene era. Featuring mammoths, sabre-toothed cats, giant bears and other prehistoric giants, the series blends cutting-edge VFX with modern palaeontology to recreate the Ice Age like never before.

WondLa Season 3

Release Date: November 26

Genre: Animated Sci-Fi / Adventure

The concluding chapter of the beloved animated series sees Eva embark on her most perilous quest as war erupts on Orbona. With her guardians and allies, she must retrieve the stolen Heart of the Forest and unite divided civilisations to prevent planet-wide destruction.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Born Hungry

Release Date: November 28

Genre: Documentary

This emotional documentary follows chef Sash Simpson, abandoned as a child in India and later adopted in Canada, as he returns to search for his biological family. Through interviews and archival footage, Born Hungry explores identity, trauma, and resilience, presenting an inspiring portrait of a man reconciling with his past.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Regai



Release Date: November 28

Genre: Crime Thriller

Regai follows Sub-Inspector Vetri as he investigates a shocking medical conspiracy involving clinical trial deaths staged as accidents. The case grows darker as the police uncover a network of corruption, prompting a race to expose the truth behind the manipulated fatalities.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 (Netflix)

A monumental sci-fi event marking the beginning of the end for one of streaming’s most iconic series.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (Netflix)

A colourful, entertaining rom-com with lively performances by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Born Hungry (JioHotstar)

An emotionally gripping documentary tracing an extraordinary real-life journey of loss and rediscovery.

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age (Apple TV+)

A visually spectacular natural history series with cinematic scale and scientific depth.

The week ofNovember 24–30, 2025, offers an expansive range of OTT releases — from mega-budget finales and heartwarming documentaries to animated adventures and festive romances. Whether you’re drawn to high-octane sci-fi worlds like Stranger Things, searching for real-life stories like Born Hungry, or craving light-hearted entertainment in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, this week’s streaming lineup guarantees compelling viewing across genres.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases this week (November 17–23, 2025): New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

New OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025): 11 New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More