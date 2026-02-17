Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and More

The third week of February 2026 delivers an exciting mix of thrillers, romance dramas, international series and Indian originals across major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From neo-noir crime stories and political conspiracies to Korean melodrama and heartfelt family dramas, this week’s OTT releases cater to diverse viewing tastes.

Major highlights include Anurag Kashyap’s gritty thriller Kennedy, the return of The Night Agent Season 3, Korean romantic drama Pavane, and the Kannada crime thriller Rakshasa. Here’s your complete guide to the latest OTT releases streaming between February 16 and February 22, 2026.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Kennedy ZEE5 February 20 Neo-Noir Thriller 56 Days Prime Video February 18 Psychological Thriller Pavane Netflix February 20 Romantic Melodrama The Night Agent Season 3 Netflix February 19 Political Action Thriller Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Prime Video February 19 Romantic Drama Lucky The Superstar JioHotstar February 20 Family Drama Being Gordon Ramsay Netflix February 18 Documentary Series Rakshasa ZEE5 February 20 Crime Thriller

New Streaming on Netflix

Pavane

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Romantic Melodrama

Pavane is a Korean romantic drama that explores the emotional lives of three individuals struggling with loneliness and unresolved trauma. As their paths intersect, the story unfolds into a delicate exploration of healing, intimacy and second chances. The series blends slow-burn romance with deeply layered character arcs.

The Night Agent – Season 3

Release Date: February 19, 2026

Genre: Political Action Thriller

The third season of The Night Agent raises the stakes with a high-level international conspiracy. Peter Sutherland returns to unravel threats that could destabilize global diplomacy. With intense action sequences and political intrigue, the new season expands the narrative beyond domestic threats into a larger geopolitical battlefield.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Release Date: February 18, 2026

Genre: Documentary Series

This docu-series offers an inside look at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s professional and personal life. From restaurant empires to television fame, the series captures the relentless discipline, ambition and pressures behind one of the world’s most recognizable culinary figures.

New Streaming on Prime Video

56 Days

Release Date: February 18, 2026

Genre: Psychological Thriller

56 Days centers around a controlled isolation experiment that quickly spirals into paranoia and distrust. As participants are pushed to their mental limits, hidden fears and secrets surface, creating a tense psychological atmosphere that questions human endurance under extreme confinement.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

Release Date: February 19, 2026

Genre: Romantic Drama

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, this romantic drama examines modern relationships shaped by ambition, insecurity and emotional baggage. The story follows two individuals navigating love and career aspirations while confronting misunderstandings and personal growth.

New Streaming on ZEE5

Kennedy

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Neo-Noir Thriller

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is a dark crime thriller set in the underbelly of Mumbai. Rahul Bhat plays a cab driver who leads a secret life as a contract killer. As he navigates a morally corrupt world, the film explores themes of isolation, violence and redemption. Sunny Leone appears in a significant role that adds intrigue to the narrative.

Rakshasa

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Crime Thriller

Rakshasa is a Kannada crime drama that follows a conflicted police officer entangled in a brutal criminal network. The story delves into moral dilemmas, systemic corruption and the psychological cost of choices made in the line of duty.

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Lucky The Superstar

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Family Drama

This Tamil emotional drama tells the story of an unexpected bond between a lonely child and a stray puppy. Their connection becomes a source of healing and hope, offering a heartfelt narrative centred on innocence, compassion and resilience.

Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week

Kennedy (ZEE5): A gripping neo-noir thriller from Anurag Kashyap that dives deep into Mumbai’s criminal underworld.

The Night Agent Season 3 (Netflix): High-stakes political action with global consequences.

Pavane (Netflix): A moving Korean romantic drama exploring healing and emotional vulnerability.

56 Days (Prime Video): A tense psychological experiment that challenges trust and sanity.

The week of February 16 to February 22, 2026, offers a compelling mix of crime thrillers, romance dramas, docu-series and family entertainers. With fresh Indian originals, international series and franchise returns across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar, viewers have plenty of options to add to their watchlist. Whether you prefer intense action, emotional storytelling or thought-provoking thrillers, this week’s OTT releases promise diverse entertainment across genres.

