Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar and More

The third week of February 2026 delivers an exciting mix of thrillers, romance dramas, international series and Indian originals across major streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar. From neo-noir crime stories and political conspiracies to Korean melodrama and heartfelt family dramas, this week’s OTT releases cater to diverse viewing tastes.
Major highlights include Anurag Kashyap’s gritty thriller Kennedy, the return of The Night Agent Season 3, Korean romantic drama Pavane, and the Kannada crime thriller Rakshasa. Here’s your complete guide to the latest OTT releases streaming between February 16 and February 22, 2026.
Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026)
|Title
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Kennedy
|ZEE5
|February 20
|Neo-Noir Thriller
|56 Days
|Prime Video
|February 18
|Psychological Thriller
|Pavane
|Netflix
|February 20
|Romantic Melodrama
|The Night Agent Season 3
|Netflix
|February 19
|Political Action Thriller
|Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
|Prime Video
|February 19
|Romantic Drama
|Lucky The Superstar
|JioHotstar
|February 20
|Family Drama
|Being Gordon Ramsay
|Netflix
|February 18
|Documentary Series
|Rakshasa
|ZEE5
|February 20
|Crime Thriller
New Streaming on Netflix
Pavane
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Romantic Melodrama
Pavane is a Korean romantic drama that explores the emotional lives of three individuals struggling with loneliness and unresolved trauma. As their paths intersect, the story unfolds into a delicate exploration of healing, intimacy and second chances. The series blends slow-burn romance with deeply layered character arcs.
The Night Agent – Season 3
Release Date: February 19, 2026
Genre: Political Action Thriller
The third season of The Night Agent raises the stakes with a high-level international conspiracy. Peter Sutherland returns to unravel threats that could destabilize global diplomacy. With intense action sequences and political intrigue, the new season expands the narrative beyond domestic threats into a larger geopolitical battlefield.
Being Gordon Ramsay
Release Date: February 18, 2026
Genre: Documentary Series
This docu-series offers an inside look at celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s professional and personal life. From restaurant empires to television fame, the series captures the relentless discipline, ambition and pressures behind one of the world’s most recognizable culinary figures.
New Streaming on Prime Video
56 Days
Release Date: February 18, 2026
Genre: Psychological Thriller
56 Days centers around a controlled isolation experiment that quickly spirals into paranoia and distrust. As participants are pushed to their mental limits, hidden fears and secrets surface, creating a tense psychological atmosphere that questions human endurance under extreme confinement.
Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
Release Date: February 19, 2026
Genre: Romantic Drama
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, this romantic drama examines modern relationships shaped by ambition, insecurity and emotional baggage. The story follows two individuals navigating love and career aspirations while confronting misunderstandings and personal growth.
New Streaming on ZEE5
Kennedy
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Neo-Noir Thriller
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is a dark crime thriller set in the underbelly of Mumbai. Rahul Bhat plays a cab driver who leads a secret life as a contract killer. As he navigates a morally corrupt world, the film explores themes of isolation, violence and redemption. Sunny Leone appears in a significant role that adds intrigue to the narrative.
Rakshasa
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Crime Thriller
Rakshasa is a Kannada crime drama that follows a conflicted police officer entangled in a brutal criminal network. The story delves into moral dilemmas, systemic corruption and the psychological cost of choices made in the line of duty.
New Streaming on JioHotstar
Lucky The Superstar
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Family Drama
This Tamil emotional drama tells the story of an unexpected bond between a lonely child and a stray puppy. Their connection becomes a source of healing and hope, offering a heartfelt narrative centred on innocence, compassion and resilience.
Editor’s Picks – Top OTT Releases of the Week
Kennedy (ZEE5): A gripping neo-noir thriller from Anurag Kashyap that dives deep into Mumbai’s criminal underworld.
The Night Agent Season 3 (Netflix): High-stakes political action with global consequences.
Pavane (Netflix): A moving Korean romantic drama exploring healing and emotional vulnerability.
56 Days (Prime Video): A tense psychological experiment that challenges trust and sanity.
The week of February 16 to February 22, 2026, offers a compelling mix of crime thrillers, romance dramas, docu-series and family entertainers. With fresh Indian originals, international series and franchise returns across Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and JioHotstar, viewers have plenty of options to add to their watchlist. Whether you prefer intense action, emotional storytelling or thought-provoking thrillers, this week’s OTT releases promise diverse entertainment across genres.
Also Read:
Latest Malayalam OTT and Theatre Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Sony LIV and More
Latest Telugu OTT Releases This Week (February 14–20, 2026): New Movies on Aha, Netflix, ETV Win and Theatres