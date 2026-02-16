Latest Malayalam OTT and Theatre Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, Sony LIV and More

Malayalam cinema fans can look forward to an interesting mix of OTT premieres and theatrical titles this week. While no major new theatrical releases are arriving on Friday, several recent films continue their run in cinemas, and one much-awaited movie is finally making its digital debut.

Advertisment

Latest Malayalam releases from February 16 to February 22, 2026,

Chatha Pacha OTT Release on Netflix: Streaming Date and Plot Details

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 19, 2026

One of the most anticipated Malayalam OTT releases this week is Chatha Pacha. The film follows Little, who returns to Kochi hoping to reconnect with his estranged childhood friends, Savio and Vetri. The trio once dreamed of hosting a WWE-style neighbourhood wrestling competition, but unresolved conflicts and old rivalries stand in their way.

As tensions resurface and a former enemy adds fuel to the fire, the friends must confront their past to protect their loved ones. Blending nostalgia, friendship and emotional drama, Chatha Pacha promises an engaging watch for audiences looking for a heartfelt yet entertaining story.

Baby Girl Streaming on Sony LIV: Crime Thriller With Emotional Core

Platform: Sony LIV

Baby Girl is now available for streaming and has drawn attention for its gripping narrative. The film stars Nivin Pauly and Lijomol Jose in pivotal roles.

The story begins on Christmas Eve when a newborn baby is abducted from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. A hospital employee, Sanal Mathew, becomes one of the prime suspects in the investigation. As the police probe intensifies, Sanal launches his own search for the truth.

The film explores themes of suspicion, morality and desperation while unravelling the mystery behind the kidnapping.

Pennum Porattum in Theatres: A Darkly Comic Social Drama

Release Platform: Theatrical

Pennum Porattum continues its theatrical run this week. The film centres on Charulatha and her dog, Suttu, whose unexpected journey exposes the hidden violence and moral contradictions within their village.

What begins as a seemingly simple story gradually evolves into a satirical yet intense exploration of ethical dilemmas and the unsettling fascination some individuals have with brutality. The narrative blends humour with social commentary, offering a unique cinematic experience.

Sukhamano Sukhamann in Cinemas: A Supernatural Drama With Emotional Undertones

Release Platform: Theatrical

Sukhamano Sukhamann tells the story of Theo, a lonely young man who is often mocked and labelled by those around him. Struggling with isolation and melancholy, Theo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he begins working at a crematorium.

There, he encounters Iype and a few mysterious spirits, setting the stage for a supernatural yet emotionally driven tale. The film combines elements of fantasy with introspective storytelling, making it an intriguing option for theatre-goers.

No Major Malayalam Theatrical Releases This Week

Unlike previous weeks, February 16–22 does not see any major new Malayalam theatrical releases. However, movie lovers can still catch ongoing films in cinemas or turn to OTT platforms for fresh content.

If you prefer streaming from home, Chatha Pacha on Netflix and Baby Girl on Sony LIV are strong picks for drama and thriller enthusiasts. For those who enjoy the big-screen experience, Pennum Porattum and Sukhamano Sukhamann offer distinct narratives worth exploring.

With a balanced mix of digital premieres and theatrical options, Malayalam cinema continues to deliver diverse storytelling across platforms this week.

Also Read:

Latest Malayalam Movies Releasing This Week (February 9–15, 2026): OTT and Theatrical Watchlist

Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: New South Indian Movies and Series to Stream

Latest Malayalam Releases This Week (December 8–14, 2025): New Movies on Manorama Max, Theatres, and More