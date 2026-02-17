Latest Telugu OTT Releases This Week (February 14–20, 2026): New Movies on Aha, Netflix, ETV Win and Theatres

The third week of February 2026 brings an exciting lineup of Telugu OTT and theatrical releases across Aha, Netflix, ETV Win and cinemas. From Valentine’s Day specials and rural dramas to action comedies and theatrical entertainers, viewers have multiple options to explore this week.

Major highlights include the standalone Valentine’s Day film cut of 3 Roses Season 2, the village-based comedy Sri Chidambaram Garu, Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha streaming on Netflix, and Suhas’ latest theatrical outing, Hey Balwanth. Here’s a complete guide to the latest Telugu OTT releases from February 14 to February 20, 2026.

Latest Telugu OTT Releases This Week (February 14–20, 2026)

Title Platform Release Date Genre 3 Roses Season 2 (Film Version) Aha, OTTplay Premium February 14 Romantic Drama Sri Chidambaram Garu ETV Win, OTTplay Premium February 19 Village Comedy Drama Chatha Pacha Netflix February 19 Action Comedy Hey Balwanth Theatres February 20 Comedy

New Streaming on Aha

3 Roses Season 2 (Standalone Film Version)

Release Date: February 14, 2026

Genre: Romantic Drama

Streaming On: Aha, OTTplay Premium

After the success of its first season, 3 Roses returns with Season 2. For Valentine’s Day 2026, the makers released a specially edited standalone film version tailored for festive viewing. The story continues to explore modern relationships, friendship dynamics and emotional complexities, making it an ideal romantic watch for the weekend.

The film format offers a condensed narrative experience while retaining the essence of the series that previously resonated strongly with Telugu audiences.

New Streaming on ETV Win

Sri Chidambaram Garu

Release Date: February 19, 2026

Genre: Village Comedy Drama

Streaming On: ETV Win, OTTplay Premium

Sri Chidambaram Garu is a contemporary rural drama that blends humour with emotional storytelling. The film originally hit theatres on February 6 and is arriving on OTT within weeks of its theatrical run.

Featuring Sandhya Vasishta alongside a seasoned supporting cast including Tulasi, Kalpalatha, Gopinath, Sivakumar Matta, Arun Kumar and Shankar Rao, the film revolves around village life, generational conflicts and situational comedy. Its early digital arrival makes it a strong pick for family audiences this week.

New Streaming on Netflix

Chatha Pacha

Release Date: February 19, 2026

Genre: Action Comedy

Streaming On: Netflix

Originally a Malayalam-language film, Chatha Pacha brings high-energy action and humour to Netflix viewers. Directed by Adhvaith Nayar, the film follows three brothers who start a locally organised, WWE-inspired underground wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, the film combines brotherhood, ambition and sports entertainment with comedic flair. For Telugu audiences who enjoy dubbed action-comedies, this title adds variety to the week’s digital releases.

New Telugu Theatrical Release

Hey Balwanth

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Comedy

In Theatres

Suhas returns with another youthful comedy entertainer. Initially announced under a different title, the film was renamed Hey Balwanth after the censor board's revisions.

Known for his relatable characters and comedic timing, Suhas headlines this light-hearted theatrical release aimed at drawing young audiences and fans of situational humour to cinemas. With strong promotional buzz, the film is expected to open well over the weekend.

Editor’s Picks – Top Telugu Releases of the Week

3 Roses Season 2 (Film Version) – Aha: A Valentine’s Day special tailored for romantic binge sessions.

Sri Chidambaram Garu – ETV Win: A rural comedy drama arriving quickly on OTT after its theatrical run.

Hey Balwanth – Theatres: A promising comedy entertainer led by Suhas.

The week of February 14 to February 20, 2026, offers a balanced mix of romance, comedy and action for Telugu viewers. With fresh OTT premieres and a notable theatrical release, audiences can choose between cosy home streaming and big-screen entertainment. Whether you prefer emotional dramas or light-hearted comedies, this week’s Telugu releases provide multiple options to update your watchlist.

