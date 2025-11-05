South OTT Releases (November 3–9, 2025): Bad Girl, Kiss, Karam and More

The first week of November 2025 brings a fresh wave of exciting South Indian content on OTT platforms. From Vetri Maaran’s bold coming-of-age drama Bad Girl to Kavin’s romantic fantasy Kiss and Vineeth Sreenivasan’s gripping Malayalam action-thriller Karam, this week’s lineup spans multiple languages and genres. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam viewers are in for an entertaining mix of emotions, romance, and thrill.

Latest South OTT Releases (November 3–9, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Bad Girl Sony LIV November 4 Coming-of-Age, Drama Kiss Zee5 November 7 Romantic Fantasy, Drama Karam ManoramaMAX November 7 Action, Thriller

New Streaming on Sony LIV

Bad Girl

Release Date: November 4, 2025

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Directed by Varsha Bharath and produced by Vetri Maaran, Bad Girl is a fearless Tamil film presented by Anurag Kashyap. Starring Anjali Sivaraman, the movie follows Ramya — a young woman from a conservative Brahmin family who defies social expectations. Her rebellious choices, from exploring independence to embracing her desires, label her a “bad girl.” Through her emotional journey of self-acceptance, the film explores womanhood, freedom, and the pressures of tradition.

New Streaming on Zee5

Kiss

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Romantic Fantasy Drama

Written and directed by Sathish Krishnan, Kiss stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani in a heartwarming Tamil romantic fantasy. The film follows Nelson Marcus (Kavin), a talented musician who can foresee the destiny of a relationship whenever a couple shares a kiss. His extraordinary gift becomes a burden until he meets Sarah William (Preethi Asrani), who challenges his views on love and fate. With soulful music and magical realism, Kiss blends emotion, romance, and whimsy into a feel-good watch.

New Streaming on ManoramaMAX

Karam

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Action Thriller

Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Karam is a Malayalam action thriller that brings together a strong ensemble cast — Noble Babu Thomas, Audrey Miriam Henest, Ivan Vukomanović, and Reshma Sebastian, among others. The story revolves around a covert mission that spirals into chaos, unraveling themes of revenge, loyalty, and redemption. Packed with intense performances and gripping visuals, Karam offers a thrilling cinematic experience on OTT.

Editor’s Picks – Top South OTT Releases This Week

Bad Girl (Sony LIV): A daring and emotional exploration of a young woman’s search for identity and freedom.

Kiss (Zee5): A charming, high-concept romantic fantasy led by Kavin and Preethi Asrani.

Karam (ManoramaMAX): A gritty Malayalam action thriller that delivers both suspense and heart.

From heartfelt dramas to fantastical romances and adrenaline-filled thrillers, South Indian OTT releases this week showcase the region’s rich storytelling diversity. Whether you’re looking for deep emotional journeys or pure escapism, Bad Girl, Kiss, and Karam make this week’s OTT lineup unmissable.

