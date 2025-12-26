Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week: New Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & ZEE5

As December draws to a close, OTT platforms are rolling out a steady slate of South Indian film releases across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sun NXT and Aha Video are adding new titles this week, ranging from mainstream entertainers and crime comedies to relationship-driven dramas and supernatural thrillers.
From Ram Pothineni and Upendra’s Telugu film Andhra King Taluka to Keerthy Suresh’s crime comedy Revolver Rita, here’s your complete guide to South Indian films releasing on OTT this week.
Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Language
|Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Andhra King Taluka
|Telugu
|Netflix
|Dec 25
|Action Comedy / Drama
|Revolver Rita
|Tamil
|Netflix
|Dec 26
|Crime Comedy
|Middle Class
|Tamil
|ZEE5
|Dec 24
|Family Drama
|Rajini Gaang
|Tamil
|Prime Video
|Dec 24
|Horror Comedy
|Paradise
|Malayalam
|Netflix
|Dec 24
|Political / Psychological Drama
|Ullozhukku
|Malayalam
|Netflix
|Dec 26
|Relationship Drama
|Ithiri Neram
|Malayalam
|Sun NXT
|Dec 25
|Romantic Drama
|11:11
|Telugu
|Aha Video
|Dec 23
|Romantic Thriller
New Telugu Movies Streaming This Week
Andhra King Taluka
Platform:Netflix
Release Date: December 25
Genre: Action Comedy / Drama
Ram Pothineni and Upendra headline this Telugu entertainer centred on a struggling superstar attempting to complete his landmark 100th film. When the project faces financial collapse, an anonymous benefactor unexpectedly funds the production. The story unfolds into a mystery exploring fandom, gratitude and the unseen sacrifices behind stardom.
11:11
Platform: Aha Video
Release Date: December 23
Genre: Romantic Drama / Thriller
This Telugu thriller follows a couple whose lives spiral out of control after a private video is leaked online. Forced into crimes under blackmail, the film explores digital vulnerability, fear and moral compromise as the duo race to uncover the identity of the anonymous tormentor.
New Tamil Movies Streaming This Week
Revolver Rita
Platform:Netflix
Release Date: December 26
Genre: Crime Comedy
Keerthy Suresh stars as Rita, a fast-food worker whose quiet life is disrupted after a gangster is accidentally killed during a family gathering. Blending dark humour with crime elements, the film follows Rita’s attempt to survive escalating danger while protecting her loved ones. The movie streams in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Middle Class
Platform:ZEE5
Release Date: December 24
Genre: Family Comedy Drama
Starring Munishkanth, Middle Class portrays the everyday struggles of a modest family juggling financial stress, relationships and unfulfilled dreams. Told through humour and relatable moments, the film remains exclusive to Tamil without dubbed versions.
Rajini Gaang
Platform:Prime Video
Release Date: December 24
Genre: Horror Comedy
This supernatural comedy follows a couple whose stolen wedding necklace turns out to be cursed. As possession and paranormal events unfold, the film blends folklore-driven horror with slapstick humour and chaos.
New Malayalam Movies Streaming This Week
Paradise
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 24
Genre: Political / Psychological Drama
Directed by Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran as a couple vacationing in Sri Lanka. What begins as a romantic getaway soon shifts into a tense psychological and political drama shaped by unrest and moral uncertainty.
Ullozhukku
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: December 26
Genre: Relationship Drama
Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi, this Malayalam drama explores layered emotional relationships and personal conflicts. The film returns to OTT following a change in streaming rights after its theatrical release.
Ithiri Neram
Platform:Sun NXT
Release Date: December 25
Genre: Romantic Drama
This intimate Malayalam romance unfolds over a single night, following former lovers who unexpectedly reconnect. Directed by Prasanth Vijay, the film is also available on Prime Video under the title Ee Thanalil Ithiri Neram.
Editor’s Picks – South Indian OTT Films to Watch This Week
Andhra King Taluka (Netflix)
A heartfelt look at fandom, stardom and unsung sacrifices.
Revolver Rita (Netflix)
Keerthy Suresh shines in this sharp, darkly comic crime drama.
Paradise (Netflix)
A quietly unsettling film blending romance with political tension.
The final week of December 2025 offers a varied mix of South Indian OTT releases, from fan-centric Telugu entertainers and Tamil crime comedies to introspective Malayalam dramas. Whether you’re looking for light entertainment or layered storytelling, this week’s digital premieres provide plenty of reasons to stay in and stream.
