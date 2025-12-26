Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week: New Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video & ZEE5

As December draws to a close, OTT platforms are rolling out a steady slate of South Indian film releases across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. Streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sun NXT and Aha Video are adding new titles this week, ranging from mainstream entertainers and crime comedies to relationship-driven dramas and supernatural thrillers.

From Ram Pothineni and Upendra’s Telugu film Andhra King Taluka to Keerthy Suresh’s crime comedy Revolver Rita, here’s your complete guide to South Indian films releasing on OTT this week.

Latest South Indian OTT Releases This Week

Title Language Platform Release Date Genre Andhra King Taluka Telugu Netflix Dec 25 Action Comedy / Drama Revolver Rita Tamil Netflix Dec 26 Crime Comedy Middle Class Tamil ZEE5 Dec 24 Family Drama Rajini Gaang Tamil Prime Video Dec 24 Horror Comedy Paradise Malayalam Netflix Dec 24 Political / Psychological Drama Ullozhukku Malayalam Netflix Dec 26 Relationship Drama Ithiri Neram Malayalam Sun NXT Dec 25 Romantic Drama 11:11 Telugu Aha Video Dec 23 Romantic Thriller

New Telugu Movies Streaming This Week

Andhra King Taluka

Platform:Netflix

Release Date: December 25

Genre: Action Comedy / Drama

Ram Pothineni and Upendra headline this Telugu entertainer centred on a struggling superstar attempting to complete his landmark 100th film. When the project faces financial collapse, an anonymous benefactor unexpectedly funds the production. The story unfolds into a mystery exploring fandom, gratitude and the unseen sacrifices behind stardom.

11:11

Platform: Aha Video

Release Date: December 23

Genre: Romantic Drama / Thriller

This Telugu thriller follows a couple whose lives spiral out of control after a private video is leaked online. Forced into crimes under blackmail, the film explores digital vulnerability, fear and moral compromise as the duo race to uncover the identity of the anonymous tormentor.

New Tamil Movies Streaming This Week

Revolver Rita

Platform:Netflix

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Crime Comedy

Keerthy Suresh stars as Rita, a fast-food worker whose quiet life is disrupted after a gangster is accidentally killed during a family gathering. Blending dark humour with crime elements, the film follows Rita’s attempt to survive escalating danger while protecting her loved ones. The movie streams in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Middle Class

Platform:ZEE5

Release Date: December 24

Genre: Family Comedy Drama

Starring Munishkanth, Middle Class portrays the everyday struggles of a modest family juggling financial stress, relationships and unfulfilled dreams. Told through humour and relatable moments, the film remains exclusive to Tamil without dubbed versions.

Rajini Gaang

Platform:Prime Video

Release Date: December 24

Genre: Horror Comedy

This supernatural comedy follows a couple whose stolen wedding necklace turns out to be cursed. As possession and paranormal events unfold, the film blends folklore-driven horror with slapstick humour and chaos.

New Malayalam Movies Streaming This Week

Paradise

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 24

Genre: Political / Psychological Drama

Directed by Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise stars Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran as a couple vacationing in Sri Lanka. What begins as a romantic getaway soon shifts into a tense psychological and political drama shaped by unrest and moral uncertainty.

Ullozhukku

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: December 26

Genre: Relationship Drama

Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi, this Malayalam drama explores layered emotional relationships and personal conflicts. The film returns to OTT following a change in streaming rights after its theatrical release.

Ithiri Neram

Platform:Sun NXT

Release Date: December 25

Genre: Romantic Drama

This intimate Malayalam romance unfolds over a single night, following former lovers who unexpectedly reconnect. Directed by Prasanth Vijay, the film is also available on Prime Video under the title Ee Thanalil Ithiri Neram.

Editor’s Picks – South Indian OTT Films to Watch This Week

Andhra King Taluka (Netflix)

A heartfelt look at fandom, stardom and unsung sacrifices.

Revolver Rita (Netflix)

Keerthy Suresh shines in this sharp, darkly comic crime drama.

Paradise (Netflix)

A quietly unsettling film blending romance with political tension.

The final week of December 2025 offers a varied mix of South Indian OTT releases, from fan-centric Telugu entertainers and Tamil crime comedies to introspective Malayalam dramas. Whether you’re looking for light entertainment or layered storytelling, this week’s digital premieres provide plenty of reasons to stay in and stream.

