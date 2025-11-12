Latest Tamil OTT Releases (November 10–16, 2025): New Tamil Movies and Shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

The second week of November 2025 brings an exciting mix of Tamil entertainment across major OTT platforms — from Dude, the blockbuster romantic drama starring Pradeep Ranganathan, to Avihitham, a darkly humorous Malayalam film making waves on JioHotstar. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, love, or layered storytelling, this week’s Tamil OTT lineup has something for everyone.

Tamil OTT Releases This Week (November 10–16, 2025)

Title Platform Release Date Genre Dude Netflix Nov 14 Romantic Drama Avihitham JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium) Nov 14 Black Comedy Drama Telusu Kada Netflix Nov 13 Romantic Drama

Streaming Now on Netflix

Dude

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

After a stellar box-office run, Dude arrives on Netflix this week. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the Tamil romantic entertainer stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju as two childhood friends and cousins dealing with love, heartbreak, and family expectations. With Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini in key roles, Dude balances humour and heart, making it a must-watch for fans of feel-good Tamil dramas.

Telusu Kada

Release Date: November 13, 2025

Genre: Romantic Drama

Though originally a Telugu film, Telusu Kada has caught the attention of Tamil audiences on Netflix for its emotional storytelling and stellar cast — Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty. Directed by Neeraja Kona, the story follows a couple navigating the emotional fallout of infertility and complicated relationships involving an ex who resurfaces as an IVF specialist. Backed by Thaman’s music, this romantic drama is filled with warmth and introspection.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Avihitham

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Black Comedy Drama

Filmmaker Senna Hegde’s Avihitham blends satire, gossip, and human absurdity into a darkly comic village tale. When a man exposes an extramarital affair, chaos ensues as the news spreads through the community, igniting moral policing and small-town drama. Featuring Unni Raj, Vineeth Chakyar, and Vrinda Menon, Avihitham stands out for its sharp writing and ensemble performances. Stream it now on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.

Editor’s Picks – Top Tamil OTT Titles This Week

Dude (Netflix): A heartfelt and humorous story of love and growing up.

Avihitham (JioHotstar): A clever black comedy that explores morality and rumour in rural life.

Telusu Kada (Netflix): A relationship drama filled with emotion and quiet strength

The week of November 10–16, 2025, brings an engaging mix of Tamil OTT releases across Netflix and JioHotstar. From Dude’s charming take on love to Avihitham’s dark humour, this week is tailor-made for binge-watchers. No matter your mood, there’s a fresh story waiting to stream right now.

Also Read:

Latest OTT Releases (November 3–9, 2025): 12 New Movies and Series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

South OTT Releases (November 3–9, 2025): Bad Girl, Kiss, Karam and More