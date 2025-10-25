Latest Tamil OTT Releases (October 26 – November 1, 2025): Movies & Shows to Stream on OTT platforms

The week of October 26–November 1, 2025, promises a strong lineup of Tamil releases across theatres and major OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. From Dhanush’s heartfelt family drama Idli Kadai to the much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1, audiences are in for a diverse mix of genres — including crime thrillers, romantic dramas, and fantasy adventures.

Tamil OTT Releases (October 26 – November 1, 2025)

Title OTT Platform / Theatres Release Date Genre Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra JioHotstar Oct 31 Superhero Fantasy, Drama Kantara Chapter 1 Prime Video Oct 30 Mythological Action Drama Aan Paavam Pollathathu Theatres Oct 31 Romantic Family Drama Idli Kadai Netflix Oct 29 Drama, Family, Culture Bigg Boss Tamil 9 (Ongoing) JioHotstar Ongoing Reality Show

Latest Tamil OTT Tamil Releases

Streaming on Netflix

Idli Kadai

Release Date: October 29

Genre: Drama, Family

Written and directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai tells the story of Murugan, a young man torn between ambition and tradition. The film follows his journey from a humble idli shop to the high-paced world of hotel management — and ultimately, his emotional return home. The ensemble cast includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Shalini Pandey, Parthiban, and Samuthirakani.

With music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Kiran Koushik, Idli Kadai offers a heartfelt exploration of family, culture, and self-discovery.

Streaming on Prime Video

Kantara: Chapter 1

Release Date: October 30

Genre: Mythological Action Drama

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film dives into the origins of the Bhuta Kola festival, depicting how the forest-dwelling communities defended their land and faith against oppressive rulers of the Kadamba dynasty.

The cast includes Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, expanding the universe of Kantara with rich folklore and powerful storytelling.

Streaming on JioHotstar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Release Date: October 31

Genre: Superhero Fantasy, Drama

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, this Malayalam-Tamil bilingual blends myth, folklore, and superhero action. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen as leads in a story about a mysterious woman entangled in an organ-trafficking network. The film also features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar, with cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas.

After becoming one of the year’s biggest Malayalam hits, the Tamil version debuts on OTT, setting the stage for upcoming sequels.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 (Ongoing)

Genre: Reality Show

Hosted byVijay Sethupathi, the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil continues to stir drama and excitement. With alliances forming, conflicts escalating, and a wildcard entry expected soon, the show promises more intrigue in the weeks ahead.

Editor’s Picks – Top Tamil Releases This Week

Idli Kadai (Netflix): Dhanush’s emotionally grounded tale of family, ambition, and legacy.

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Prime Video): A visually powerful prequel expanding Rishab Shetty’s mythological universe.

Aaryan (Theatres): Vishnu Vishal’s gripping crime thriller with a dark psychological edge.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (JioHotstar): A refreshing superhero fantasy rooted in folklore.

From heartfelt dramas and mythic prequels to intense thrillers and family-centric stories, this week’s Tamil OTT lineup offers something for everyone. Whether you prefer a cinematic experience in theatres or streaming from home, October 26–November 1, 2025, promises a binge-worthy blend of entertainment across every platform.

