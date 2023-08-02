List of exciting Disney Hotstar releases for August 2023

Dayaa - August 4

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride as the murder mystery series "Dayaa" makes its grand entrance on Disney+ Hotstar on August 4. Starring the talented JD Chekravarthy in the lead role, this Telugu thriller is set to captivate audiences with its suspenseful narrative. Directed by the brilliant Pavan Sadineni and produced by SVF Entertainment, the show boasts an impressive cast, including Ramya Nambeesan and Eesha Rebba in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Dayaa (played by Chekravarthy), whose life takes a sinister turn when he stumbles upon a woman's lifeless body in his van. Plunged into a world of crime and bloodshed, Dayaa's journey promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats throughout. With JD Chekravarthy making his Telugu series debut, "Dayaa" is undoubtedly a must-watch for all crime and mystery enthusiasts.