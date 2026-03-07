Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Kishan’s Courtroom Comedy Series

The popular courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai is officially returning with its much-awaited second season. Streaming platform Netflix has confirmed the release date and shared a teaser, building excitement among fans of the series.
Actor Ravi Kishan will reprise his role as the eccentric lawyer V.D. Tyagi. At the same time, several familiar faces and new cast members will join the chaotic legal world of the Patparganj District Court.
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date and Platform
The second season of Maamla Legal Hai will premiere on April 3, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.
The announcement was accompanied by a promotional teaser that solved a curious mystery circulating online. Recently, people noticed individuals dressed as “human monkeys” walking around Delhi with “3rd April” written on their backs. The teaser revealed that the unusual promotional stunt was meant to announce the release date of the new season.
What to Expect From Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Season 2 will once again take viewers into the chaotic yet entertaining environment of the Patparganj District Court, where quirky cases and unconventional legal tactics unfold.
The story continues to follow V.D. Tyagi, the confident and witty lawyer played by Ravi Kishan. However, the upcoming season may bring a major twist in his career. Instead of arguing cases in court, Tyagi could be stepping into the role of a judge, which introduces a completely new set of comedic challenges.
The series remains rooted in unusual legal situations and absurd courtroom drama. The makers describe the show as being inspired by “satya durghatnaon par aadharit,” meaning that many of the cases are loosely based on real-life incidents but presented with a humorous twist.
Cast of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
The new season features a mix of returning actors and fresh additions to the ensemble cast.
Returning cast members include:
Ravi Kishan as V.D. Tyagi
Nidhi Bisht as Sujata Negi
Naila Grewal as Ananya Shroff
Anant Joshi
Anjum Batra
The upcoming season also introduces new cast members, including:
Kusha Kapila
Dinesh Lal Yadav
Their entry is expected to bring new energy and additional comedic moments to the series.
Makers and Creative Team
The show is directed by Sameer Saxena and Rahul Pandey. The screenplay is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja, and Tatsat Pandey.
The characters and overall world of the series were created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja, while the show is produced by Posham Pa Pictures.
Ravi Kishan on Returning as V.D. Tyagi
Speaking about the upcoming season, Ravi Kishan shared that Tyagi is eager to prove himself in his new responsibilities, though the challenge will not be easy.
According to the actor, every case in the series is serious in nature, but the approach taken by the characters remains completely unconventional. He added that audiences can expect to return to the chaotic and humorous world of the Patparganj District Court.
The actor also recalled a line from the first season that perfectly reflects the spirit of the show: the lawyers may wear black coats, but their hearts are far from dark.
Why Fans Are Excited for the New Season
The first season ofMaamla Legal Hai, released in 2024, gained strong popularity for its humorous take on courtroom proceedings and memorable characters. By blending satire, legal drama, and quirky storytelling, the series quickly became a favourite among viewers.
With the announcement of Season 2 and the promise of new characters and unexpected cases, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this entertaining courtroom comedy.
The new season premieres on April 3, 2026, bringing viewers back into the unpredictable world of Patparganj’s most unconventional lawyers.
Also Read:
Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Mohanlal–Jeethu Joseph Film to Hit Theatres on April 2, 2026
Drishyam 3 Release Date Confirmed: Ajay Devgn Returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in October 2026
Taskaree – The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi’s Crime Thriller Online