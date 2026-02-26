Made In Korea OTT Release Date: Priyanka Mohan’s Tamil-Korean Film Premieres on Netflix on March 12

Streaming giant Netflix has officially announced the premiere date of its upcoming Tamil film Made In Korea. The cross-cultural coming-of-age drama will debut exclusively on the platform on March 12, bringing together Tamil and South Korean storytelling in a heartfelt narrative about dreams, identity, and belonging.
Produced by Rise East Entertainment, the film is written and directed by Ra. Karthik, and features Priyanka Mohan alongside popular South Korean actor Park Hye-jin in leading roles.
Made In Korea: Storyline and Plot Details
Made In Korea follows the journey of Shenbagam, affectionately known as Shenba, a young woman from Tamil Nadu whose childhood fascination with Korean culture shapes her aspirations. What begins as admiration from afar gradually turns into a personal mission — to experience South Korea firsthand.
Her dream takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself in Seoul. However, the reality of living in a foreign land proves more challenging than imagined. Far from home and navigating unfamiliar customs, Shenba embarks on an emotional journey of resilience, self-discovery, and human connection.
The official logline describes the film as a tender slice-of-life drama that explores the courage required to step beyond comfort zones and embrace new cultures.
From Tamil Nadu to Seoul: A Cross-Cultural Narrative
Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu and South Korea, the film highlights the emotional and cultural bridge between the two regions. Shenba’s story captures the experience of cultural curiosity transforming into lived reality, with moments of vulnerability, growth, and belonging shaping her transformation.
The narrative also reflects the increasing global exchange between Indian and Korean pop culture, making the film both timely and emotionally resonant.
Director Ra. Karthik on Exploring Tamil-Korean Cultural Connections
Director Ra. Karthik revealed that the inspiration for Made In Korea stemmed from his fascination with the historical and cultural parallels between Tamil and Korean heritage.
He described the project as a warm, hopeful film celebrating shared traditions and cross-border understanding. According to the filmmaker, the story is deeply personal and crafted to transcend language barriers while maintaining cultural authenticity.
Netflix India on Backing Globally Resonant Local Stories
Monika Shergill, Vice-President – Content at Netflix India, emphasised the platform’s commitment to stories that are rooted in local culture but resonate globally. She highlighted that Made In Korea reflects Netflix’s broader strategy of championing narratives that connect audiences across borders.
The film aligns with Netflix’s expanding South Indian content slate, reinforcing its focus on distinctive regional storytelling with international appeal.
Priyanka Mohan on Playing Shenba
Leading the film is Priyanka Mohan, who essays the role of Shenba. The actor shared that she instantly connected with the character’s curiosity-driven dream and emotional arc.
She described Shenba’s aspiration to visit Korea as one born out of wonder, making the character’s journey deeply relatable. For Mohan, being part of a Netflix-backed cross-cultural film added further significance to the experience.
Supporting Cast and Authentic Korean Representation
In addition to Park Hye-jin, the film also features South Korean actor No Ho-jin in a pivotal role, enhancing the authenticity of the narrative set in Seoul. The inclusion of Korean actors strengthens the film’s cross-cultural foundation and lends credibility to its setting.
Why Made In Korea Stands Out
Made in Korea is positioned as more than just a travel or romance drama. It explores themes of aspiration, identity, migration, and emotional growth. The film offers:
A fresh Tamil-Korean cultural collaboration
A female-led coming-of-age story
A slice-of-life tone grounded in realism
Exploration of belonging across borders
By blending local rootedness with global storytelling, the film aims to appeal to both Tamil audiences and international viewers.
Made In Korea Release Date and Streaming Details
Title: Made In Korea
Language: Tamil
Platform:Netflix
Premiere Date: March 12
Director: Ra. Karthik
Lead Cast: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin
The film will be available exclusively on Netflix from March 12, marking a significant Tamil-Korean collaboration in the OTT space.
With its warm storytelling and cross-cultural resonance, Made In Korea promises to deliver an intimate and uplifting cinematic experience that bridges continents through emotion and shared dreams.
