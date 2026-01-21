One Piece Season 2: Who Is Playing Miss All-Sunday in Netflix’s Live-Action Series?

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is gearing up for its highly anticipated second season. After the massive success of Season 1, which earned praise for its faithful casting and storytelling, the upcoming season will introduce several new characters. Among them, Miss All-Sunday has generated significant buzz, with actress Lera Abova stepping into the iconic role.

Lera Abova Confirmed as Miss All-Sunday in One Piece Season 2

The character of Miss All-Sunday, one of the most intriguing antagonists in the One Piece universe, will be portrayed by Lera Abova in Season 2 of the Netflix series. Known to fans as the “Devil Child,” Miss All-Sunday is a pivotal figure in the manga, anime, and now the live-action adaptation.

Her introduction marks a major turning point in the series, and the casting announcement has been widely discussed among fans of the franchise.

Who Is Lera Abova? Actress Playing Miss All-Sunday

Lera Abova was born in 1992 and raised in Siberia. She moved to Germany at the age of 13, where she later began carving a career in the fashion industry. After leaving school in her late teens, she transitioned into professional modelling.

She has worked with several prominent photographers, including David Sims, Colin Dodgson, and Mariano Vivanco, and has collaborated with Vogue stylists, establishing herself as a notable face in high-fashion circles.

Lera Abova’s Acting Career and Breakthrough Role

Abova made her acting debut in 2019 with the film Anna. She later appeared in projects such as:

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

Exterritorial

Honey Don’t

While she has steadily built her on-screen portfolio, One Piece Season 2 is widely regarded as her biggest and most significant role to date, marking her breakthrough in a global franchise.

Miss All-Sunday: Character Overview and Popularity

Miss All-Sunday is one of the standout antagonists in One Piece. Known for her intelligence, charm, and mysterious aura, the character quickly became a fan favourite in the manga and anime.

Often referred to as the “Devil Child,” Miss All-Sunday’s visual style and costume have achieved cult status among fans, contributing to her enduring popularity across different adaptations.

What to Expect From One Piece Season 2

The official synopsis of One Piece continues to follow Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to become the King of the Pirates. Armed with rubber-like powers gained from a Devil Fruit, Luffy journeys across the dangerous Grand Line, forming alliances and building the Straw Hat Pirates along the way.

Season 2 will expand the story with new characters, higher stakes, and deeper conflicts, setting the stage for major arcs from the source material.

One Piece Live-Action Cast and Future Seasons

The series stars:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd

Mackenyu

Jacob Romero Gibson

Taz Skylar

The first season premiered in 2023 and received strong global acclaim. Netflix has already renewed One Piece for Season 3, signalling long-term confidence in the adaptation.

With Lera Abova joining the cast as Miss All-Sunday, One Piece Season 2 is set to deliver one of its most compelling characters yet. Her background in modelling and growing acting résumé positions her well to bring the iconic antagonist to life, raising anticipation for the next chapter of Netflix’s ambitious live-action series.

