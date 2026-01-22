Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episodes 5 & 6: Release Date, Time, Streaming Platform, and What’s Next

Netflix’s globally popular Korean dating reality show Single’s Inferno has returned with its fifth season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next set of episodes. After the dramatic opening week, viewers are curious to know when Season 5 Episodes 5 and 6 will be released, where they can stream them, and what twists the show may introduce next.
Here is a complete, up-to-date guide covering the OTT release date, global streaming time, episode schedule, and expectations for the upcoming episodes.
Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episodes 5 and 6 Release Date on Netflix
Netflix follows a weekly release pattern for Single’s Inferno Season 5. After premiering the first four episodes together, the platform is dropping two new episodes every Tuesday.
Episode 5 Release Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Episode 6 Release Date: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Both episodes will be released simultaneously worldwide.
Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episodes 5 & 6 Release Time (Global Schedule)
Netflix releases its original content at the same time across regions. Here are the confirmed streaming times for major locations:
India: 1:30 PM IST
United States (Pacific Time): 12:00 AM
United States (Eastern Time): 3:00 AM
Canada (Eastern Time): 3:00 AM
United Kingdom: 8:00 AM
Viewers in India can stream the episodes in the early afternoon, while audiences in the US and UK will have access early in the morning.
Where to Watch Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episodes 5 and 6 Online
Single’s Inferno Season 5 is a Netflix exclusive.
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Availability: Global
Language Options: Korean (original), with subtitles and dubbed versions in multiple languages
An active Netflix subscription is required to watch the episodes.
Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episode Release Schedule (Full List)
Season 5 consists of 10 total episodes, released over four weeks. Below is the complete episode rollout:
Episodes 1–4: January 20, 2026 (Available now)
Episodes 5–6: January 27, 2026
Episodes 7–8: February 3, 2026
Episodes 9–10 (Finale): February 10, 2026
What Is Single’s Inferno Season 5 About?
Single’s Inferno follows a group of attractive, outspoken singles stranded on a remote island known as “Inferno.” Contestants must form mutual romantic connections to escape the island and earn a luxury date on “Paradise,” where they can explore deeper emotional bonds.
The official Netflix synopsis describes the show as:
“Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.”
Season 5 builds on the same format but raises the stakes with stronger personalities, bolder flirting, and more emotionally charged interactions.
What to Expect in Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episodes 5 and 6
Episodes 1 to 4 introduced all contestants and established early attractions, rivalries, and strategies. With that foundation set, Episodes 5 and 6 are expected to shift the dynamics significantly.
Viewers can expect:
Deeper one-on-one conversations
Changing romantic alliances
Heightened competition for Paradise dates
Awkward confrontations and emotional honesty
Possible surprise twists or new developments
As contestants begin questioning their choices, friendships may be tested, and early couples could face unexpected challenges.
Hosts and Production Details
Season 5 brings back the original and much-loved hosting panel:
Hong Jin-kyung
Lee Da-hee
Hanhae
Kyuhyun
Kim Jin-young (Dex)
The hosts have teased the season as one of the most intense yet, with bold confessions and unpredictable outcomes.
Why Singles Inferno Remains a Global Hit
Since its debut in 2021, Single’s Inferno has grown into one of Netflix’s most successful unscripted Korean series. Previous seasons consistently ranked in Netflix’s Global Top 10, accumulating tens of millions of viewing hours worldwide. Season 5 is expected to continue this trend with heightened drama and emotional storytelling.
Single’s Inferno Season 5 Episodes 5 and 6 are set to premiere on January 27, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. With tensions rising and relationships evolving, the upcoming episodes promise more drama, romance, and unexpected turns.
Fans should mark their calendars and prepare for another gripping chapter in Netflix’s most talked-about Korean dating reality series.
Also Read:
One Piece Season 2: Who Is Playing Miss All-Sunday in Netflix’s Live-Action Series?
Can This Love Be Translated OTT Release Date and Time in India: When and Where to Watch