Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram' Netflix Premiere: Release Date, Plot, and More

'Guntur Kaaram' Netflix Premiere: Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated Telugu blockbuster, 'Guntur Kaaram,' is gearing up for its digital debut on Netflix, following a successful theatrical run. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the action-packed drama showcases Mahesh Babu's compelling portrayal of the underworld king, Guntur Kaaram. This article delves into the key details of the film, including its anticipated OTT release date, plot, star-studded cast, and reception.

'Guntur Kaaram' Release Date

'Guntur Kaaram,' which hit theaters on January 12, is expected to make its Netflix debut either on February 9 or February 16. The digital release on Netflix comes after the film's profitable run during the Sankranthi season, with positive reviews praising Mahesh Babu's powerful performance.

'Guntur Kaaram' OTT Streaming and Box Office

The acquisition of OTT rights by Netflix adds a new dimension to the film's distribution strategy. With the standard 4-week window for Telugu cinema transitioning from theaters to OTT platforms, 'Guntur Kaaram' is poised to reach a wider audience on Netflix. The official streaming date is yet to be confirmed by the producers.

'Guntur Kaaram' Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Trivikram Srinivas, 'Guntur Kaaram' boasts an impressive cast, including Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and others. Meenakshi Chaudhary, who co-stars with Mahesh Babu, has praised the actor's professionalism and the warmth he extended to the entire cast and crew. The film is produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, with Thaman handling the music.

'Guntur Kaaram' Plot Overview

The movie revolves around the life of Guntur Kaaram, an underworld king, whose story takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a journalist determined to expose illegal activities in the city. The plot unfolds the mysteries surrounding Ramana's (Mahesh Babu) childhood, his strained relationship with his mother, and the challenges he faces when his mother becomes a minister.

'Guntur Kaaram' Official Trailer and IMDb Rating

While the official trailer has generated excitement among viewers, critics have given mixed reviews. Mahesh Babu's stellar performance has been a highlight, with the IMDb rating standing at 7.8 based on 17,000 votes. The film's reception suggests a strong box office performance despite some criticisms.