Malayalam Movies Releasing in Theatres in March 2026: Aadu 3, Prathichaya, Bhishmar and More

March 2026 brings a relatively compact but intriguing slate of Malayalam theatrical releases. While the number of films hitting cinemas is lower compared to the previous month, several highly anticipated titles are set to draw audiences to theatres. From political thrillers and fantasy dramas to comedy entertainers and campus-based stories, the month offers a mix of genres and star-driven projects.

List of Malayalam Movies releasing in March 2026.

Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu Release Date – March 6, 2026

Kicking off the month isSambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, a fantasy thriller built around a time-loop concept.

Set entirely within a forest, the film revolves around a mysterious location where no one has ever survived. The narrative unfolds in a gripping and suspenseful manner, blending psychological tension with fantasy elements.

The film features Askar Ali, Assim Jamal, Siddharth Bharathan, Vineeth Kumar, and Senthil Krishna in pivotal roles, promising a performance-driven thriller to open the month.

Aadu 3 Release Date – March 19, 2026

One of the most-awaited Malayalam releases of the year is Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya.

The third instalment in the popular franchise continues the adventures of Shaji Pappan and his quirky gang of friends. Unlike the previous films, Aadu 3 reportedly features a fresh narrative structure set across two different timelines. The story is also expected to introduce a dystopian world while picking up from the events of the second part.

The film reunites Jayasurya with familiar faces from the franchise, raising expectations among fans of the comedy-action series.

Prathichaya Release Date – Yet to Be Announced

Another highly anticipated project is Prathichaya, headlined by Nivin Pauly.

This political thriller delves into the complex power dynamics of Kerala’s state politics. The story follows a political aide to the Chief Minister who becomes entangled in high-stakes struggles as factions clash and alliances shift. Leadership, influence, and ambition form the core themes of the narrative.

The film also features Balachandra Menon and Sharaf U Dheen in significant roles. While the official release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to arrive in theatres soon.

Bhishmar Release Date – March 20, 2026

Releasing a day after Aadu 3, Bhishmar is a comedy entertainer that marks the second collaboration between director East Coast Vijayan and actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan after Kallanum Bhagavathiyum.

The ensemble cast includes:

Dhyan Sreenivasan

Indrans

Unni Lalu

Shaju Sreedhar

Manikandan Achari

Senthil Krishna

Abu Salim

Jayan Cherthala

With its strong supporting cast and comedic tone, Bhishmar aims to attract family audiences.

Derby Release Date – March 27, 2026

Closing the month is Derby, a youthful entertainer centred around college life and friendship.

The teaser introduces a group of friends seeking permission to form a Shingarimelam team for their Onam celebrations. The principal grants approval under one condition — they must not drive on campus. What follows are action-filled glimpses set within the college grounds, hinting at drama and energetic confrontations.

The film stars Sagar Surya, Adam Sadiq, Hari Sivaram, and Ameen as part of a young ensemble cast.

March 2026 Malayalam Theatrical Releases: What to Expect

Although March features fewer releases compared to previous months, the lineup includes a balanced mix of:

Franchise-driven entertainment (Aadu 3)

Political drama (Prathichaya)

Fantasy thriller (Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu)

Comedy ensemble (Bhishmar)

Campus-based youthful drama (Derby)

With varied genres and established actors leading key projects, March 2026 promises something for different segments of Malayalam cinema audiences.

As release dates approach, especially for Prathichaya, further updates are expected regarding promotional campaigns and trailer launches.

