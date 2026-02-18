Latest Tamil OTT Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026): New Movies on Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix and Theatres

The week of February 16–22, 2026, brings a fresh mix of Tamil OTT premieres and theatrical re-releases across Prime Video, JioHotstar and Netflix, along with big-screen favourites returning to cinemas. Highlights include Lucky The Superstar on JioHotstar, the Malayalam action-comedy Chatha Pacha streaming in Tamil on Netflix, and the much-awaited re-releases of Ghilli and Thunivu in theatres.

As the second half of February unfolds, Tamil cinema offers a diverse slate of digital premieres and theatrical attractions. While fans continue to await major upcoming releases, this week features a combination of new-age social dramas, action-comedies, and iconic blockbusters returning to the big screen.

From heartwarming storytelling to high-octane entertainers, here’s a complete guide to the latest Tamil OTT and theatre releases from February 16 to February 22, 2026.

Latest Tamil OTT Releases This Week (February 16–22, 2026)

Title Platform Release Date Genre Lucky The Superstar JioHotstar February 20 Family Drama Chatha Pacha Netflix February 19 Action Comedy Hot Spot 2 Much Prime Video, Aha, Lionsgate Play February 20 Hyperlink Social Drama Ghilli (Re-release) Theatres February 20 Action Drama Thunivu (Re-release) Theatres February 20 Heist Action Thriller

New Streaming on JioHotstar

Lucky The Superstar

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Family Drama

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Lucky The Superstar marks the return of director Udhay Mahesh and features GV Prakash alongside Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The film revolves around a lost puppy whose unexpected journey influences the lives of several individuals it encounters.

Blending emotional storytelling with feel-good moments, the film aims to appeal to family audiences seeking a light yet meaningful weekend watch.

New Streaming on Netflix

Chatha Pacha

Release Date: February 19, 2026

Genre: Action Comedy

Streaming On: Netflix

Originally a Malayalam-language film directed by Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha arrives on Netflix with Tamil availability this week. The story follows three brothers who establish a locally organised, WWE-style wrestling promotion in Fort Kochi.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair, the film combines sibling dynamics, ambition and sports entertainment with energetic humour. For Tamil viewers who enjoy dubbed action-comedies, this release adds variety to the week’s streaming options.

Hot Spot 2 Much

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Hyperlink Social Drama

Streaming On: Prime Video, Aha, Lionsgate Play

Directed by Vignesh Karthick, Hot Spot 2 Much is structured as a hyperlink narrative divided into three interconnected segments. The film explores contemporary social themes such as toxic fan culture, same-sex marriage and personal freedoms around choice and identity.

Featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar, MS Baaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Ashwin Kumar and others, the film generated conversation for its bold references and socially relevant subject matter. It offers audiences a thought-provoking digital premiere this week.

Tamil Theatrical Re-Releases This Week

Ghilli (Re-release)

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Action Drama

In Theatres

The iconic 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, starring Vijay and Trisha, returns to theatres once again. Directed by Dharani, the film follows a kabaddi player who rescues a woman from a powerful and obsessive antagonist.

Having previously achieved record-breaking numbers during its re-releases, Ghilli continues to demonstrate its enduring popularity among Tamil audiences.

Thunivu (Re-release)

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Genre: Heist Action Thriller

In Theatres

Following the successful re-release trend of Ajith’s earlier films, Thunivu is set to hit theatres again. Directed by H Vinoth, the 2023 action drama revolves around a meticulously planned bank heist executed by a mysterious mastermind.

Co-starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and John Kokken, the film blends action, suspense and social messaging, making it an appealing choice for fans eager to revisit it on the big screen.

Editor’s Picks – Top Tamil Releases of the Week

Lucky The Superstar – JioHotstar: A feel-good family entertainer with emotional undertones.

Chatha Pacha – Netflix: A lively action-comedy available in Tamil.

Ghilli – Theatres: A cult favourite returning for another theatrical run.

The week of February 16 to February 22, 2026, presents a balanced mix of OTT premieres and theatrical attractions for Tamil audiences. From socially conscious dramas and light-hearted family stories to nostalgic big-screen re-releases, viewers can choose between fresh digital content and classic theatrical experiences.

Whether you prefer streaming at home or watching your favourites in cinemas, this week’s Tamil releases offer multiple additions to your watchlist.

