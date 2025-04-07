Malayalam OTT & Movie Releases in April 2025: From Pravinkoodu Shappu to Abhyanthara Kuttavali

As April arrives, Malayalam cinema lovers have a solid mix of thrillers, comedies, and heartfelt dramas to look forward to—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. Whether you're a fan of crime thrillers or emotional love stories, Mollywood’s April line-up brings something for every taste.

Malayalam releases this month

1. Pravinkoodu Shappu

ler turns comical as a murder investigation leads to bizarre twists. The story follows a group of card players whose evening takes an unexpected turn when a body is found. Packed with quirky characters and humorous suspense, Pravinkoodu Shappu promises an offbeat watch.

OTT Release Date: April 11, 2025

Platform: Sony LIV

Genre: Crime Thriller / Black Comedy

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony, Kayadu Lohar, Isha Talwar, Mridul Nair

Director: M Mohanan

2. Abhyanthara Kuttavali

This social drama dives into the complexities of marriage, dowry, and law. Asif Ali plays a groom whose life is turned upside down by legal hurdles tied to dowry demands. The film explores societal expectations through a layered and emotionally rich narrative.

Theatrical Release Date: April 17, 2025

Platform: Cinemas

Genre: Social Drama

Cast: Asif Ali, Thulasi, Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Azees Nedumangad

Director: Sethunath Padmakumar

3. Oru Jaathi Jathakam

Following a successful theatrical run, this light-hearted comedy is now streaming. The film revolves around astrology, marriage, and the chaos that unfolds when beliefs and love clash. It's a breezy entertainer filled with laughter and family-friendly storytelling.

OTT Release Date: March 31, 2025

Platform: Manorama Max

Genre: Comedy Drama

Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Kayadu Lohar, Indu Thampi, Sayonara Philip

Director: M Mohanan

4. Painkili

This emotional love story follows Suku, a man who fakes insanity to escape the law but ends up finding unexpected love along the way. With a compelling mix of humor, romance, and vulnerability, Painkili marks a promising directorial debut for Sreejith Babu.

OTT Release Date: April 11, 2025

Platform: Manorama Max

Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, Roshan Shanavas

Director: Sreejith Babu

Writer: Jithu Madhavan

Producers: Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan

5. Bromance

An action-packed comedy revolving around a wild adventure and strong friendship bonds. Released in theatres on February 14, Bromance features a large ensemble cast and promises a laughter-filled ride with emotional moments and chaos in equal parts.

OTT Release Date: April 2025 (Exact date TBA)

Platform: JioCinema / Disney+ Hotstar (as per reports)

Genre: Adventure Comedy

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, Vijay Ajith

Production House: Ashiq Usman Productions

April 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for Malayalam cinema, both on digital platforms and on the silver screen. From gripping murder mysteries like Pravinkoodu Shappu to emotional tales like Painkili and social commentaries like Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Mollywood fans are in for a treat.

