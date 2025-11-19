Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (November 17–23, 2025): New Movies & Series Streaming on Zee5 & Jio Hotstar

The third week of November 2025 brings a diverse slate of Malayalam OTT premieres across major platforms, including Manorama Max, Zee5 and Jio Hotstar. From emotional anthologies and family dramas to quirky comedies and anticipated thrillers, this week’s digital lineup offers fresh entertainment for every type of viewer.

A new week brings an exciting mix of Malayalam films and web originals landing on streaming platforms. With slice-of-life dramas, thought-provoking stories and lighthearted entertainers, here’s a complete breakdown of everything new to watch online.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week (November 17–23, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Shades of Life Manorama Max November 21 Anthology Drama Antharam Manorama Max Streaming Now Family Drama Pet Detective Zee5 November 28 Comedy Dies Irae Jio Hotstar Streaming Soon Thriller

New on Manorama Max

1. Shades of Life

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Anthology Drama

Leading this week’s Malayalam OTT lineup is Shades of Life, a multi-layered anthology set in a small town and featuring an ensemble cast including Niyas Backer, Bhaskar Arvind, Sreeja Das, Karthik, Dasan Kongad, Ramani Mancheri, S K Mini and Aswathi Mohanan.

The film interweaves several heartfelt narratives—a man battling alcoholism to save his marriage, a migrant father striving to fulfil his child’s simple wish, a parent hunting for the thief who stole his daughter’s wedding savings, and a newlywed couple adjusting to the realities of early married life. With its grounded characters and emotional storytelling, Shades of Life is a compelling addition to Manorama Max’s weekly releases.

2. Antharam

Release Date: Streaming Now (Released November 15, 2025)

Genre: Family Drama

Antharam continues to attract steady viewership on Manorama Max. The film follows a young girl who moves in with her father and his transgender wife, exploring the fragile bonds, insecurities and acceptance that shape their unconventional family. Its sensitive themes and nuanced performances make it a standout drama for viewers seeking emotional depth.

New on Zee5

3. Pet Detective

Release Date: November 28, 2025

Genre: Comedy

Zee5 is gearing up for the release of Pet Detective, a light, slapstick-inspired comedy that leans into classic humour tropes. Despite a modest box-office outing, the film earned positive word-of-mouth for its quirky plot and breezy pacing.

The technical team includes Anand C Chandran (cinematography), Abhinav Sundar Nayak (editing) and Rajesh Murugesan (music), promising a polished, enjoyable viewing experience.

Coming Soon on Jio Hotstar

4. Dies Irae

Release Date: Expected before November 30, 2025

Genre: Thriller

One of the most-awaited Malayalam OTT titles of the month, Dies Irae, is directed by Rahul Sadashivan and stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead. While the exact streaming date is yet to be announced, it is expected to drop on Jio Hotstar before the end of November.

The film was a massive box-office success, earning over ₹50 crore—Sadashivan’s highest-grossing film to date. Also featuring Jibin Gopinath and Shine Tom Chacko, with cinematography by Shehnad Jaleel, editing by Shafiq Mohammed and music by Christo Xavier, the film is a must-watch for fans of dark, atmospheric thrillers.

Editor’s Picks – Top Malayalam OTT Releases of the Week

Shades of Life (Manorama Max)

A multi-threaded anthology portraying everyday struggles and emotional journeys with realism and depth.

Antharam (Manorama Max)

A tender, thoughtful drama centred on identity, acceptance and the complexities of blended families.

Dies Irae (Jio Hotstar)

A gripping, atmospheric thriller featuring one of Pranav Mohanlal’s most intense performances.

The Malayalam OTT lineup for November 17–23, 2025, offers a balanced mix of heartfelt dramas, engaging comedies and suspenseful thrillers. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional anthology like Shades of Life, a warm family drama such as Antharam, or an edge-of-the-seat thriller like Dies Irae, this week brings plenty of compelling choices for Malayalam audiences.

