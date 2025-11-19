Latest Kannada OTT Releases This Week (November 17–23, 2025): New Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Sun NXT & More

The third week of November 2025 brings a fresh set of Kannada OTT premieres across leading platforms, including Netflix and Sun NXT. While the theatrical lineup in Kannada cinema is packed with multiple new releases, OTT viewers also have noteworthy titles to look forward to. From a suspense thriller centred on mysterious deaths to a powerful Tamil sports drama available in a Kannada-dubbed version, this week’s digital slate offers engaging stories across genres.

Latest Kannada OTT Releases This Week (November 17–23, 2025)

Title OTT Platform Release Date Genre Usiru Sun NXT November 21 Suspense Thriller Bison Kaalamaadan (Kannada Dub) Netflix November 21 Sports Action Drama

New Streaming on Sun NXT

Usiru

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Usiru, led by Tilak Shekar, is a tense suspense thriller that revolves around a series of unexplained deaths of pregnant women occurring on specific dates. When the protagonist discovers that his own wife may be the next target, he is forced into a desperate race against time to uncover the truth.

The film marks the directorial debut of Panem Prabhakar and features Priya Hegde, Santhosh Nadivada, Bala Rajwadi, Raaghu Ramanakoppa and Apoorva Nagaraj in pivotal roles. With its gripping premise and emotionally charged narrative, Usiru is one of the key Kannada originals on OTT this week.

New Streaming on Netflix

Bison Kaalamaadan (Kannada Dub)

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Sports Action Drama

The Kannada-dubbed version of the Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, makes its OTT debut this week. Starring Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan, the film tells the inspirational true story of kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, who battles severe caste discrimination while rising through the ranks of professional sport.

With powerful performances and emotionally resonant storytelling, the film delivers a sharp social commentary wrapped in a compelling sports drama narrative. Its Kannada dubbed release on Netflix adds a strong title to this week’s regional OTT offerings.

Editor’s Picks – Top Kannada OTT Releases of the Week

Usiru (Sun NXT)

A tightly crafted suspense thriller with an intriguing premise and strong performances.

Bison Kaalamaadan – Kannada Dub (Netflix)

An evocative sports drama that blends social issues, athletic grit and emotional depth.

The week of November 17–23, 2025, brings a concise yet impactful selection of Kannada OTT titles. Whether you're interested in a mystery-driven thriller like Usiru or eager to watch hard-hitting biographical sports drama in Bison Kaalamaadan, this week’s releases offer quality storytelling for regional audiences.

